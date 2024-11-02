tritestill
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2009
- Messages
- 6,562
- Reaction score
- 4,380
I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.I just realized they look alike putting them like that next to each other.
I would love to see Islam win, then move up and fight someone like Shavkat for a super fight.
THAT would be a super fight.
It would be something like with a win from both Islam( 27 - 1) vs Shavkat ( 19 - 0) for the WW title.
I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.
let him break that damn 3 title defense record first at LWI’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.
Kinda. There’s just all these premadonnas clogging up the top 5 still high on McGregor hopes. The division is terribly stagnant because of this.Arman is probably the second best LW.
no i mean ranking don't mean shit arman is just second best plus he done enough to deserve it.Kinda. There’s just all these premadonnas clogging up the top 5 still high on McGregor hopes. The division is terribly stagnant because of this.
I just don’t find him that impressive. While I’m sure he can hang in the octagon with Islam, probably even to a decision, Islam’s just the better fighter and the better team.
I don’t like seeing champs turn in, what I would call, busy fights. It’s like the filler tracks on a record with two big singles.
It’s much more interesting when there’s a real demand established by a contender. The win on Oliveira was kinda sluggish on both fighters behalf. The contention over who will win is hardly the sort of thing that commands any great drawing power.
Never seen so much failI just realized they look alike putting them like that next to each other.
I would love to see Islam win, then move up and fight someone like Shavkat for a super fight.
THAT would be a super fight.
It would be something like with a win from both Islam( 27 - 1) vs Shavkat ( 19 - 0) for the WW title.
You sound too sure Islam will win, Arman is a live dog here.Kinda. There’s just all these premadonnas clogging up the top 5 still high on McGregor hopes. The division is terribly stagnant because of this.
I just don’t find him that impressive. While I’m sure he can hang in the octagon with Islam, probably even to a decision, Islam’s just the better fighter and the better team.
I don’t like seeing champs turn in, what I would call, busy fights. It’s like the filler tracks on a record with two big singles.
It’s much more interesting when there’s a real demand established by a contender. The win on Oliveira was kinda sluggish on both fighters behalf. The contention over who will win is hardly the sort of thing that commands any great drawing power.
I’m sure someone will make an Ai video of them kissingView attachment 1069664
They look like a couple -- it's in the eyes.
#weddingcaketopper
I feel very confidant that Islam will win.You sound too sure Islam will win, Arman is a live dog here.
Arman is second best LW in the world, Islam is probably the first. Arman trains with Shabliy and Islam of course with Khabib. This is like the best fight to make in the world right now and it might be all on the feet as you can see Arman roll with Islam multiple times in their first fight and I think Arman is the only one to officially take him down ever in the UFC. No matter the odds this fight is a complete tossup and probably going 5 rounds, I think its dumb to think Islam is guaranteed to win here but he does have the better team. TLDR: This is the biggest challenge for Islam and his legacy, is he wins this his dominance will be undisputed inat LW and I am not sure he will have a harder opponent even at a heavier weight class.I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.
Dude got all he could handle vs shopworn Dustin.. chill.I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.
Agreed. But it’s not just a jones thing to be a jaded champ who shows up knowing he can win it even if he doesn’t try too hard.Dude got all he could handle vs shopworn Dustin.. chill.