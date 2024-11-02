Rumored Islam vs. Arman Targeted UFC 311 Jan 18th

I just realized they look alike putting them like that next to each other.

I would love to see Islam win, then move up and fight someone like Shavkat for a super fight.

THAT would be a super fight.

It would be something like with a win from both Islam( 27 - 1) vs Shavkat ( 19 - 0) for the WW title.
 
I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.
 
I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.
let him break that damn 3 title defense record first at LW
 
Arman is probably the second best LW.
Kinda. There’s just all these premadonnas clogging up the top 5 still high on McGregor hopes. The division is terribly stagnant because of this.
I just don’t find him that impressive. While I’m sure he can hang in the octagon with Islam, probably even to a decision, Islam’s just the better fighter and the better team.
I don’t like seeing champs turn in, what I would call, busy fights. It’s like the filler tracks on a record with two big singles.
It’s much more interesting when there’s a real demand established by a contender. The win on Oliveira was kinda sluggish on both fighters behalf. The contention over who will win is hardly the sort of thing that commands any great drawing power.
 
Kinda. There’s just all these premadonnas clogging up the top 5 still high on McGregor hopes. The division is terribly stagnant because of this.
I just don’t find him that impressive. While I’m sure he can hang in the octagon with Islam, probably even to a decision, Islam’s just the better fighter and the better team.
I don’t like seeing champs turn in, what I would call, busy fights. It’s like the filler tracks on a record with two big singles.
It’s much more interesting when there’s a real demand established by a contender. The win on Oliveira was kinda sluggish on both fighters behalf. The contention over who will win is hardly the sort of thing that commands any great drawing power.
no i mean ranking don't mean shit arman is just second best plus he done enough to deserve it.

i think islam is just better version of him. might be close though, and robberies happen.

but still 1 vs 2 fight. hard to complain. oliveria vs arman was a good fight. charles came to fight.
 
I just realized they look alike putting them like that next to each other.

I would love to see Islam win, then move up and fight someone like Shavkat for a super fight.

THAT would be a super fight.

It would be something like with a win from both Islam( 27 - 1) vs Shavkat ( 19 - 0) for the WW title.
Never seen so much fail
 
You sound too sure Islam will win, Arman is a live dog here.
 
I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.
Arman is second best LW in the world, Islam is probably the first. Arman trains with Shabliy and Islam of course with Khabib. This is like the best fight to make in the world right now and it might be all on the feet as you can see Arman roll with Islam multiple times in their first fight and I think Arman is the only one to officially take him down ever in the UFC. No matter the odds this fight is a complete tossup and probably going 5 rounds, I think its dumb to think Islam is guaranteed to win here but he does have the better team. TLDR: This is the biggest challenge for Islam and his legacy, is he wins this his dominance will be undisputed inat LW and I am not sure he will have a harder opponent even at a heavier weight class.
 
I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time.
Dude got all he could handle vs shopworn Dustin.. chill.
 
Dude got all he could handle vs shopworn Dustin.. chill.
Agreed. But it’s not just a jones thing to be a jaded champ who shows up knowing he can win it even if he doesn’t try too hard.
When Islam is on he leaves everybody remarking that he’s head and shoulder above his competition at lightweight. He’s been fighting the likes of Volk and Poirier mainly because there’s no significant contention about any of them having a chance to beat him.
 
