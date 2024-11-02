10000yearsold said: I’d like to Islam take on better challenges. It’s time to move on. Lightweight really doesn’t have any new top contender to offer and hasn’t for some time. Click to expand...

Arman is second best LW in the world, Islam is probably the first. Arman trains with Shabliy and Islam of course with Khabib. This is like the best fight to make in the world right now and it might be all on the feet as you can see Arman roll with Islam multiple times in their first fight and I think Arman is the only one to officially take him down ever in the UFC. No matter the odds this fight is a complete tossup and probably going 5 rounds, I think its dumb to think Islam is guaranteed to win here but he does have the better team. TLDR: This is the biggest challenge for Islam and his legacy, is he wins this his dominance will be undisputed inat LW and I am not sure he will have a harder opponent even at a heavier weight class.