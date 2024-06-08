Islam Makhachev fights every single fighter from UFC 1 and up. Who's the first to stop him?

Not on the same day of course. With appropriate rest and recovery between fights.



I think Makhachev makes it look easy until Severn who is probably the first guy to stop his wrestling. But then Dan just gets pieced up on the feet, or gets submitted from bottom.



Same with Oleg. Mark Coleman would be a difficult fight until he gasses out, then gets beat up on the feet a la Mo Smith.



My guess is either Don Frye or 19 year-old Vitor Belfort are the first guys with a decent chance to beat him, because of their power. But Don Frye had bad striking defense and Vitor was green and susceptible to smothering wrestling styles, so even then who knows.