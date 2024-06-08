  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Islam Makhachev fights every single fighter from UFC 1 and up. Who's the first to stop him?

Not on the same day of course. With appropriate rest and recovery between fights.

I think Makhachev makes it look easy until Severn who is probably the first guy to stop his wrestling. But then Dan just gets pieced up on the feet, or gets submitted from bottom.

Same with Oleg. Mark Coleman would be a difficult fight until he gasses out, then gets beat up on the feet a la Mo Smith.

My guess is either Don Frye or 19 year-old Vitor Belfort are the first guys with a decent chance to beat him, because of their power. But Don Frye had bad striking defense and Vitor was green and susceptible to smothering wrestling styles, so even then who knows.
 
Royce only weighed 178, and was able to beat everyone in his bracket with primitive BJJ and virtually no striking. Pretty sure Islam would walk through everyone without much trouble in UFC 1-5.

6-7 starts to get dicey. My vote goes to Ruas, but I also think Shamrock leveled up since the first few events and would pose problems.
 
Dan Severn would beat him. World class wrestler, master grappler, would take Islam down and tap him. lol at Islam piecing Severn up on the feet, Severn took like 7 or 8 flush punches in over 120 MMA fights, you can't land nothing on him really. Islam would get mauled and wrestled to death. Severn has thousands upon thousands of wrestling matches all over the world and totally dominated Russians in wrestling and MMA.

Even though Severn is 260 Ibs and Islam maybe walking 190 Ibs.. it doesn't matter about the weight advantage, Severn is a world class wrestler, Islam would get taken for a ride and dominated
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Severn took like 7 or 8 flush punches in over 120 MMA fights, you can't land nothing on him really.
Islam's striking was lightyears beyond anything Severn ever seen.

Remember when Severn took a leg kick for the first time? He practically quit on the spot.



Yes of course Islam doesn't kick like Rizzo does but Severn definitely had striking weaknesses.

Reach4theSky said:
Marco Ruas would give him a run.
Ruas is a good pick.
 
achoo42 said:
Islam's striking was lightyears beyond anything Severn ever seen.

Remember when Severn took a leg kick for the first time? He practically quit on the spot.



Yes of course Islam doesn't kick like Rizzo does but Severn definitely had striking weaknesses.


Ruas is a good pick.
had a leg injury going in but didn't want to pull out, its a shame. Oh yeah Severn is not top level in the striking but like I said in my post he would wrestle Islam to death and tap him quite quickly. He'd put Islam on the mat quickly and finish him
 
Another islam thread lol
At least this one ain't Anthony Smith and Michael bisping think Islam can beat Alex Pereira
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
had a leg injury going in but didn't want to pull out, its a shame. Oh yeah Severn is not top level in the striking but like I said in my post he would wrestle Islam to death and tap him quite quickly. He'd put Islam on the mat quickly and finish him
So why couldn't he do that to Royce Gracie? Lol.

Islam is the same size as Royce while being twice the athlete and of course far more evolved everywhere. If Royce was able to sub Dan from bottom why couldn't Islam do the same?
 
Frank Shammy was the first truely rounded fighter, slam KO
 
