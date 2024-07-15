Is women UFC (MMA in general as well) sexualized a lot?

I mean, Amanda Nunes is the best and stronger fighter among women. She also had that charismatic and confident talk... yet she sold way less than cards featuring females who accomplished way less in the sport than her. I think many men not finding her so sexually attractive is the reason... unlike male mma, in which it doesn't matter if someone is not good looking, they just want to see best vs best... while women UFC is still tied a lot to "if she is strong and good looking she'll sell ppv for fights way more"...

I don't find Amanda Nunes ugly at all btw, I find her good looking, but that matters not to me since I want to see best vs best... maybe it did matter at some points. And I won't deny that I may share some tendencies like that, but I managed not to give space to these feelings that at the end, sexualize women fights in UFC...
 
I only sexualize Hannah Goldy after she got the Darren Till teeth upgrade.
 
I don't see it, outside of gals that actually WANT to play that angle, which I am not hating on tbh.

UFC doesn't do bathing suit shoots or stuff like that from what I can recall.
 
I dont think sexuality was Nunes problem.

She just wasnt that compelling or charismatic a person. She never cared for the limelight or put herself out there like that anyway.

It's like asking why Dan Henderson wasnt making Conor Mcgregor money or something.
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
it is in order to promote the women’s next gig on OnlyFans
Truth.
A lot of these girls know exactly what they are doing. I busted up laughing at Cortez fake eyelash flying off last night. Why the hell is she wearing those in a fight?

Also those shorts were too tiny for her fat ass. Clearly they were a distraction for her considering how many times she had to pull them from her ass.
 
HHJ said:
I dont think sexuality was Nunes problem.

She just wasnt that compelling or charismatic a person. She never cared for the limelight or put herself out there like that anyway.

It's like asking why Dan Henderson wasnt making Conor Mcgregor money or something.
Huh, you mean, she defeated Cyborg, Rousey, Valentina 2x... if that's not putting yourself out a lot then......
 
MikeSTL said:
Truth.
A lot of these girls know exactly what they are doing. I busted up laughing at Cortez fake eyelash flying off last night. Why the hell is she wearing those in a fight?

Also those shorts were too tiny for her fat ass. Clearly they were a distraction for her considering how many times she had to pull them from her ass.
So you saying they're fighting trying to sell their sexual appeal later on social media? Come on, that's fucked up to say to a fighter that trains hard and loves martial arts......
 
HHJ said:
I dont think sexuality was Nunes problem.

She just wasnt that compelling or charismatic a person. She never cared for the limelight or put herself out there like that anyway.

It's like asking why Dan Henderson wasnt making Conor Mcgregor money or something.
Sexy mofo, IMO
 
Luffy said:
Huh, you mean, she defeated Cyborg, Rousey, Valentina 2x... if that's not putting yourself out a lot then......
I mean as a personality.

She's a fighter through and through, but there isnt anything beyond that. You need to have that to draw the real money.
 
I watch WMMA if I find them attractive, it is the big advantage WMMA has over MMMA to me.
 
