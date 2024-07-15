Is women UFC (MMA in general as well) sexualized a lot?

I mean, Amanda Nunes is the best and stronger fighter among women. She also had that charismatic and confident talk... yet she sold way less than cards featuring females who accomplished way less in the sport than her. I think many men not finding her so sexually attractive is the reason... unlike male mma, in which it doesn't matter if someone is not good looking, they just want to see best vs best... while women UFC is still tied a lot to "if she is strong and good looking she'll sell ppv for fights way more"...



I don't find Amanda Nunes ugly at all btw, I find her good looking, but that matters not to me since I want to see best vs best... maybe it did matter at some points. And I won't deny that I may share some tendencies like that, but I managed not to give space to these feelings that at the end, sexualize women fights in UFC...