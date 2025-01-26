Daniel_LaRusso
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2005
- Messages
- 1,652
- Reaction score
- 1,055
UFC need to start looking at life after Bruce Buffer. He’s in his late 60s, going up for 70. Personally I never thought he was that good anyway. Not the iconic voice of Michael Buffer or Jimmy Lennon Jr.
With Lilian Garcia returning to WWE, always highly regarded, worked for PFL, but fans miss Irvin’s charismatic and iconic voice. for me it highlights how good Irvin was and the UFC should bring her in to replace old Brucey.
