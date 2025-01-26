  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media UFC could do a lot worse than giving Samantha Irvin a job

UFC need to start looking at life after Bruce Buffer. He’s in his late 60s, going up for 70. Personally I never thought he was that good anyway. Not the iconic voice of Michael Buffer or Jimmy Lennon Jr.

With Lilian Garcia returning to WWE, always highly regarded, worked for PFL, but fans miss Irvin’s charismatic and iconic voice. for me it highlights how good Irvin was and the UFC should bring her in to replace old Brucey.<mma4>
 
svmr_db said:
Nah we're good, we don't need the product feeling more like WWE.
I don’t think she would make it “WWE” though. Just someone with an iconic voice/style and a youthfulness that would be more appealing to bringing in new fans than old Bruce.

Besides, people want some level of showmanship, ie “let’s get ready to rumble”, etc. Bruce yelling and straining his voice is the classic example of a cringey tryhard.
 
I'm here for it. I like Bruce but we need some new blood
 
Considering she left WWE because she did not want to just be a ring announcer, but a character in front of the camera, this seems unlikely.
 
She’s very good but would she want to do it? The reason she left WWE as far as I’d heard was because she never wanted to be an announcer. She was always looking to be some sort of onscreen character/manager but just sort of fell into that because that’s what they asked her to do and she happened to be good at it.

Still, being an announcer for UFC has some advantages over WWE, I’d assume. Less traveling. Fewer dates. More flexibility.

Also, given Buffer’s salary, he could easily justify doing this another five to ten years or, more likely, for as long as he is able to do it. Why would he give up that job? And Dana and co. probably have guaranteed him a job for as long as he wants it.
 
Booooo, Samantha doesn’t even want to announce for a company doing way bigger events than the UFC. Doubt she comes to replace Bruce. And I’m one of the biggest wrestling nerds on this forum 😂
 
That Irwin lady seems a little OTT but I’d take anyone over Martinez tbh, he’s blind. I guess he’s the natural succesor to Bruce.
 
