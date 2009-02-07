Is this true? Mac Danzig on greasing before a fight

"Mac Danzig told us today during an interview to preview Ultimate Fight Night 17, that he's heard that greasing is more widespread than you'd think saying that guys will do it hours before a fight, letting the Vaseline seep into the skin and sweating it out when the fight starts. Even more intriguing was a recent conversation with an MMA fighter who said there are certain baths (mineral oil) that a fighter can take. Once the fight starts and the fighters begin to perspire, it's almost as if he's sweating baby oil. The same fighter said that GSP isn't the only Jackson's Submission Fighting team member who's been labeled a "greaser". An opposing camp made those claims saying, "we do it, so we'd know if they were doing it."

that shocked me cuz to my knowledge oil/grease is hydrophobic, and therefore since what's in your pores contains substances with H2O, they wouldn't get into your skin, and that's why they are good at keeping skin moist; they don't let water molecules escape.

So does this actually work? Has anyone tried this?
 
i remember hearing before about rubbing stuff on you before a fight so that the sweat later becomes slippery


no idea how widespread it is though


also, seems like it could work against you in certain situations, even if the other fighter is more submission oriented


in any case, bj just uses this as a fucking excuse. grease or no grease gsp smashes him
 
its a widespread technique that a lot of wrestlers to mma fighters use.
not saying that gsp definately does it, but i wouldnt be surprised
greg jackson probably sees it as gamesmanship rather than cheating anyway!
im off the belief that its cheating, but to be fair i think gsp would have won that fight in the same fashion anyway, apart from the fact he would have struggled much more to escape to side control
 
Vaseline or mineral oil is gamesmanship...

It has been going on for many years.

Tiger balm, icy hot or any pain relieving ointment or balm is cheating due to the fact it can burn the eyes and cause blurred vision.
 
this is interesting, I'm not sure how they could regulate this if it's being rubbed into the skin hours before the fight. Tough call for sure but it would piss me off if I was trying to submit someone and they were greased up.
 
Rash guards? Then you have the issue of them slipping up though.
 
mouthpieces fall out they deal with it- Rash guards can be fixed like pulled shorts- Sad day that MMA has a new controversy and its not roids...
 
Cheating is cheating. If it is against the rules, then it is cheating. Would BJ have won the fight if GSP didn't grease? No. However, cheating is cheating. Just because the outcome wouldn't have changed, doesn't change the action itself.

Actually, I think it makes GSP look worse. He cheated in a fight that he would have dominated no matter what. What does that say about his confidence in himself? Also, what does that say about him as a person? I think it's funny that people hate BJ for "making excuses", but they have no problem with the perosn that actually broke the rules.
 
just because something is hydrophobic doesn't mean much. the outer parts of your skin are hydrophobic as well,and you can still have a heterogeneous mixture of oil and sweat even if they won't enter into a solution. there are hydrophilic lubricants too. hell, water can be a pretty good one. generally any aqueous solution that's basic will be even moreso.
 
This fucks up my perception fo GSP and Jackson's guys. I hate that.
 
Is it gamesmanship only because a ban is unenforceable? Why would that ever be considered gamesmanship?
 
Meh, if it's done hours before the fight then their's no problem imo. Seem's like a pretty smart thing to do actually, if it works.

Shit, Danzig should do it, most of his losses came when guys held him down.
 
If you consider that cheating then BJ did a huge 'cheat' by poking him in the eye. That poke had much more impact in the first fight than whatever effect the residual amount of Vaseline GSP had on his upper/middle back and shoulders. However, GSP didn't quit then ask for a review, even though he had an actual injury.

And don't give me that 'it was intentional' crap. If it was intentional, why didn't they use an amount that might have had an impact in the fight, and/or even apply it to an area where it may have affected the fight (the lats and armpits). And considering that BJ poked someone in the eye right after his fight with GSP, I question that first one was accidental.
 
Towel the guys off between rounds would be a start.

I don't think this is anything new. I've never really understood them greasing the face in MMA, in boxing they say they do it to prevent cuts, but in mma most elbows are thrown with the intention of cutting the opponent, if they are worried about fights ending because of cuts they shouldn't allow elbows...?

Then again you have some guys who are just slick/slippery naturally..?

I remember on TUF one of the guys who fought shonie carter saying the guy was super slippery and he wanted them to towel him off. Then in a later fight carter fights marcus davis and davis then comments on how slippery carter is. Some would draw the conclusion carter is greasing, but i disagree since i doubt he'd be able to pull that off on the reality show without some sort of drama.
 
If you think an accidental eyepoke during a fight is the same as "accidentally" greasing your fighter in between rounds, then you have a wild perspective on things. Especially since many people have accused Georges of greasing.
 
Brilliant answer to my questions, very good use of facts and logic. Clearly, no cognitive dissonance here.


Styles-You may be able to confuse most of the people on here with your vocabulary and backwards logic, but not in this case.

The Vaseline was applied to the shoulders, which does affect the fight if the opponent likes to play a high guard. What does BJ use when he is on his back? Oh yea, high guard and rubber guard. Vaseline on the shoulders wouldn&#8217;t affect that? You are either crazy or stupid. Second, an accidental eye poke, which happens all the time, is no comparison to a long list of fighters that are claming that a certain fighter has greased when he fought them. Use some common sense my friend.

We all know GSP would have won the fight either way, it is just sad that his camp feels the need to cheat.
 
