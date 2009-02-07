Is this true? Mac Danzig on greasing before a fight

"Mac Danzig told us today during an interview to preview Ultimate Fight Night 17, that he's heard that greasing is more widespread than you'd think saying that guys will do it hours before a fight, letting the Vaseline seep into the skin and sweating it out when the fight starts. Even more intriguing was a recent conversation with an MMA fighter who said there are certain baths (mineral oil) that a fighter can take. Once the fight starts and the fighters begin to perspire, it's almost as if he's sweating baby oil. The same fighter said that GSP isn't the only Jackson's Submission Fighting team member who's been labeled a "greaser". An opposing camp made those claims saying, "we do it, so we'd know if they were doing it."



that shocked me cuz to my knowledge oil/grease is hydrophobic, and therefore since what's in your pores contains substances with H2O, they wouldn't get into your skin, and that's why they are good at keeping skin moist; they don't let water molecules escape.



So does this actually work? Has anyone tried this?