Is this a trust issue or a cover up?

Whats up with this story?

A married man and a wife in their forties,are together since high school.

Have three kids.

Wife started to work as a house care taker, giving support to old people visiting them each day from mon- sat twice a day ,have like maybe 6-7 different old people to visit daily .

Wife started to work in a company where she is the actually fourth employee having two bosses ,two brothers younger than her.

She met these guys at a dinner where she was with her husband ,they were all invited by other party they both know but were not aware about each other until then.

She got an offer to work there but at that time for a year maybe did not took it.

Then started to say she has to start to work there because husband is not giving her money,,although he placed each month aprox 500$ to her account because she was not employed for the last 5 years and also has buying stuff for her like perfumes ,clothes,haircut, paying the rent ,car, travel,kids etc.

Still that was the argument to start there ,giving no money, she wants her own.

Thats what she says infront of the kids too,that their dad is not fiving her money, etc although even kids sometimes say thats not true but she still keep on going with lies m

At one moment husband saw on her mobile phone a picture she took on the day boss gave her the car , of a device that was in the car that was a telemetric device used for location tracking, parking ,fuell etc. ß

On a device 10*10cm ,there were 4 capital letters ,white collour, and device was black.

It was a company name that provides such apparatus.

He asks her the two days later afterr she took that pic, if she ever saw or hear about that company, just out of curiousity, says she doesnt know anything.

Maybe 2 more days after that , husband confrontes her that he would like to see her mobile phone gallery, to confirm she really doesnt have any such pictures and she shows him saying you see, nothing..and really no such pic, guy check the trash bin, also nothing.

Then he realized she actually fully removed the pic from the gallery and recycle bin and told her that he really saw it and how can she deny that and even remove it and further deny all about that, and that he has that picture and will show her . After some moment looking at her mobile she opens a pic and say , is that what you mean ?

Ah that was nothing, i just found that in that company car i drive, took a pic of it and google it to find out what is, and it looked like a internet device of some kind so thats it. Id didnt want to bother the boss contact him about that , thats his thing who cares it was irrelevant so i forgot and couldnt remember .

Guy asks so what if you saw a kids toy of some kind in a car you also would not ask the boss whats up with that , says not, she doesnt car about whats in the car.

Thats what her explanation was

At the same time husband got attacked by her about why is he asking such stupid questions.

How can a grown person forget an event of googling a device seen for the first time with only four letter on it, then suddenly found the pic in some google photos app and say ah thats what it is ?

Also husband was driving her with their family car to two of her customers the day before she was confronted about thet topic.

She started to asking im while he was driving her, what do you think , maybe they are tracking my car , wouldnt it b le weird of they dont ?

I would propably if i was the owner.

Husband knowing what he saw , acted like yes of course maybe they are tracking you, that company name asked you about actually has such products.

Then the day after acts like she didnt saw anything like that let alone took pictures etc ?

That doesnt seem logical so the guy has doubts on whats happening ,if she is maybe hiding an affair or what.

I also personally do not understand why acting like she forgot she saw something trivial like that recently ,googled it then just left it in the car and knowing she has it still would not admit she has it or saw it, then also obviously fully removed it from the gallery or copied it to somewhere else.

Its not like she got caught with sex pics so why acting like she had amnesia ?

What are your thought?