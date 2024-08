Maybe, I think Felder had a similar curse with Barboza, Pearson, Trinaldo, Perry and Hooker all losing their next fight right after beating him

Only guy who beat the curse was the last man who beat him in RDA



So far for Izzy, it's a bit odd because with Alex he was also the guy who gave him that loss right after in the rematch. Everyone who beat him also lost in various different ways in their following bouts, Jan got mopped by Glover until the sub, Alex in a competitive fight until he gets KO'd and Sean who lost a close decision



Idk we'll see how DDP's next fight plays out, I think if he rematches Sean he'll beat him in a much clearer fashion this time around. I also believe he beats Whittaker again or Khamzat