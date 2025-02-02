Did Poatan break Izzy's chin?

I know he got hurt by gastelum but for the most part, Izzy had a pretty good chin and didn't take too much damage during his title run.. until Alex koed him.

Since then, he's been hurt by everyone, Strickland, DDP and Imamov. I can see DDP as he hits hard but Strickland and Imamov aren't known as hard hitters but Izzy was hurt by both.

I was rewatching the first MMA fight against Alex and the finishing sequence was nasty AF. The leg kick that Alex blocked and causes Izzy to stumble looked brutal.

Massive kudos to Izzy for winning the rematch and surviving and finding the counter.