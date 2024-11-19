  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Is there a point a fighter who has given enough to the JBG to call his own shots

Take Jones out of the equation a second. Since there is no agreement possible on Jones. At what point and what does a fighter have to give back to you as a fan that rank doesn’t matter anymore? You only care to see him happy and fighting because he is the last of the old school era? How many years and how many wars? Or do you as a fan expect that the fighter to chase rank and not big fights his whole career? We will leave Jones out of the discussion. Who has earned that right and should it exist?
 
As said above. As long as the champ isn’t doing it I don’t care. I can understand that exceptions can be made because someone wants a fight really badly and they don’t think that person will make it to the title. O’Malley wanted his only loss back, Jones wanted to beat stepe, but as a general rule of thumb champions should ask for the most deserving, but more importantly that’s what the ufc should give them no matter what they ask for.
As for anyone else they can ask for anyone they want whether for money or to climb the rankings, and that is the case whether they are a hot prospect, a former champ in his last days or a nobody. You might not get it but you can ask for whatever you want.
 
Not as champion, no. Jon absolutely can call the shots if he vacates the belt but as long as he holds it, he will be expected to defend regardless of what his boyfriend Dana lets him do with special rules. The HW belt is not a career achievement award, especially not when those achievements were done in a separate division.

Please don’t let the UFC turn into boxing where there’s multiple champs who pad their records against cans instead of fighting eachother. Multiple champs in the UFC were stripped for not fighting contenders but Jon gets special rules and it’s annoying to see
 
Please reread and come again Brother I just want to see how sherdog views the situation without putting Jones name in it and here you go with the sucka shit
 
Remember when Bisping won the title and everyone hated him for fighting Henderson? How did the jbg punish him? The biggest fight of his life with the natty goat. Didn’t do too bad either in that fight. The perfect pay day to ride off into the sunset. Then he fought gastelum… I don’t think any fighter ever does a good retirement tour. They always start one and then push it too far or retire “too early”.
 
Should Tom Brady get to resign with the Buccaneers but only play games vs CAR, NO and other suitable matchups that he identifies as good opportunities? And he could sit out against PHI, PIT or other tough defenses that might affect his health or stats? But the wins and Super Bowls will all still count the same??

Or perhaps Magnus Carlsen, who is the best Chess player in the world. Should he be able to just take matchups against IMs instead of GMs because he doesn't want to risk his ELO by taking on tough competition at this stage in his career? And we would consider this valid?

----

I don't think I agree that they should be able to cherry pick their fights at any point.

Well, they are welcome to, but in the same vein, the crowd is welcome to respond accordingly and treat the fighter as a duck.
 
