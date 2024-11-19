Is there a point a fighter who has given enough to the JBG to call his own shots

Should Tom Brady get to resign with the Buccaneers but only play games vs CAR, NO and other suitable matchups that he identifies as good opportunities? And he could sit out against PHI, PIT or other tough defenses that might affect his health or stats? But the wins and Super Bowls will all still count the same??



Or perhaps Magnus Carlsen, who is the best Chess player in the world. Should he be able to just take matchups against IMs instead of GMs because he doesn't want to risk his ELO by taking on tough competition at this stage in his career? And we would consider this valid?



----



I don't think I agree that they should be able to cherry pick their fights at any point.



Well, they are welcome to, but in the same vein, the crowd is welcome to respond accordingly and treat the fighter as a duck.