Is there a point a fighter has given enough to the JBG he should call his own shots

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
3,037
Reaction score
2,615
Take Jones out of the equation a second. Since there is no agreement possible on Jones. At what point and what does a fighter have to give back to you as a fan that rank doesn’t matter anymore? You only care to see him happy and fighting because he is the last of the old school era? How many years and how many wars? Or do you as a fan expect that the fighter to chase rank and not big fights his whole career? We will leave Jones out of the discussion. Who has earned that right and should it exist?
 
Subline said:
Yes. Guys like Dom Cruz, Jose Aldo, even Tony Ferguson deserve that right imo. It's fine as long as you're not holding a title hostage.

Interesting, How about Condit?
 
There are lots of guys who've earned that right, just not while holding a title.
 
