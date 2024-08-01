Is the UFC lacking diversity?

Assuming Izzy loses to DDP and Jones retires after beating stipe... when will we have another black champion?

265- Curtis Blaydes just lost. Gane to unify with Aspinall if Jones retires? i dont like his chances though
205 - jamahal hill ? nope... khalil rountree has some work to do to get into the title picture.
170 - leon and usman probably wont get another shot anytime soon. everyone is all about jdm, garry, shavkat at WW
155 - nobody at LW outside of jalin turner who is like just in top 15
145 - ?
135 - ?
125 - Cape is #9

wmma - ?
 
Yikes when did we become CNN?? UFC literally has fighers from every corner of the planet....If you can't find someone "diverse" enough for you to root for that seems like a you problem.
 
Yes the UFC is an old, old wooden ship.
 
If by lacking you mean plenty of diversity then yes...

We have Asian champions, we have black champions (Jones), we have Arab champions, we have brown/latino champions...

Weak troll bro, go fuck your mum or something.
 
