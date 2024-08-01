Is the UFC lacking diversity?

Assuming Izzy loses to DDP and Jones retires after beating stipe... when will we have another black champion?
265- Curtis Blaydes just lost. Gane to unify with Aspinall if Jones retires? i dont like his chances though
205 - jamahal hill ? nope... khalil rountree has some work to do to get into the title picture.
170 - leon and usman probably wont get another shot anytime soon. everyone is all about jdm, garry, shavkat at WW
155 - nobody at LW outside of jalin turner who is like just in top 15
145 - ?
135 - ?
125 - Cape is #9
wmma - ?
