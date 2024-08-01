Is the UFC lacking diversity?

Assuming Izzy loses to DDP and Jones retires after beating stipe... when will we have another black champion?



265- Curtis Blaydes just lost. Gane to unify with Aspinall if Jones retires? i dont like his chances though

205 - jamahal hill ? nope... khalil rountree has some work to do to get into the title picture.

170 - leon and usman probably wont get another shot anytime soon. everyone is all about jdm, garry, shavkat at WW

155 - nobody at LW outside of jalin turner who is like just in top 15

145 - ?

135 - ?

125 - Cape is #9



wmma - ?