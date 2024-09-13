Is Taylor Swift the biggest/most popular artists/musician since Michael Jackson & Madonna?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,837
- Reaction score
- 45,199
Since Michael Jackson and Madonna came up about the same time.
The only musicians I can think of in between that were huge in their rights is Rihanna, Beyonce and perhaps Britney Spears.
However those there are nothing like Taylor Swift popularity today. She's a massive star, I don't think we've seen something like her since Michael Jackson/Madonna.
Though I do think Michael Jackson was bigger in his prime.
Other notable musicians in terms of touring are U2 which would be up there and The Rolling Stones.
The only musicians I can think of in between that were huge in their rights is Rihanna, Beyonce and perhaps Britney Spears.
However those there are nothing like Taylor Swift popularity today. She's a massive star, I don't think we've seen something like her since Michael Jackson/Madonna.
Though I do think Michael Jackson was bigger in his prime.
Other notable musicians in terms of touring are U2 which would be up there and The Rolling Stones.