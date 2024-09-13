Is Taylor Swift the biggest/most popular artists/musician since Michael Jackson & Madonna?

Since Michael Jackson and Madonna came up about the same time.The only musicians I can think of in between that were huge in their rights is Rihanna, Beyonce and perhaps Britney Spears.However those there are nothing like Taylor Swift popularity today. She's a massive star, I don't think we've seen something like her since Michael Jackson/Madonna.Though I do think Michael Jackson was bigger in his prime.Other notable musicians in terms of touring are U2 which would be up there and The Rolling Stones.