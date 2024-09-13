Is Taylor Swift the biggest/most popular artists/musician since Michael Jackson & Madonna?

Is Taylor Swift the biggest/most popular artists/musician since Michael Jackson & Madonna?

  • Yes, we haven't seen anything like her since Michael Jackson/Madonna.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, I don't think so.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No clue.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,837
Reaction score
45,199
Since Michael Jackson and Madonna came up about the same time.

The only musicians I can think of in between that were huge in their rights is Rihanna, Beyonce and perhaps Britney Spears.

However those there are nothing like Taylor Swift popularity today. She's a massive star, I don't think we've seen something like her since Michael Jackson/Madonna.

Though I do think Michael Jackson was bigger in his prime.

Other notable musicians in terms of touring are U2 which would be up there and The Rolling Stones.

Taylor-Swift-2010.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,107
Messages
56,176,242
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top