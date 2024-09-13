Is Taylor Swift the biggest/most popular artist/musician since Michael Jackson & Madonna?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Since Michael Jackson and Madonna came up about the same time.

The only musicians I can think of in between that were huge in their own rights is Rihanna, Beyonce and perhaps Britney Spears.

However those there are nothing like Taylor Swift popularity today. She's a massive star, I don't think we've seen something like her since Michael Jackson/Madonna.

Though I do think Michael Jackson was bigger in his prime.

Other notable musicians in terms of touring are U2 which would be up there and The Rolling Stones.

William Huggins said:
I think that there's a giant Taylor Swift echo chamber somewhere maybe a few Taylor Swift algorithms running around.

I don't think artists can get that big anymore because of the advent of new technologies.
That's fair.
 
Boomb said:
Ever heard of The Beatles, TS?
Yes, I'm talking about recently. The Beatles ended in the late 60s I believe. Michael Jackson is the most recent (Huge in the 80s) besides Taylor Swift who is the most famous today.
 
There's definitely more people on earth now but are you talking about a global popularity because I don't see her that big in India or China and look at the combined population of those 2 are...
 
William Huggins said:
There's definitely more people on earth now but are you talking about a global popularity because I don't see her that big in India or China and look at the combined population of those 2 are...
Yes, that's true to, but I'm not saying she's the most popular of all-time. I think The Beatles is the biggest than Michael Jackson/Elvis. I'm just saying Taylor is a phenomenon that hasn't been seen since Michael Jackson and perhaps Madonna.
 
