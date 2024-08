Laheys'Liquorland said: Like a fan favorite that never wins as often as he loses, yet stays employed, is he the most like fighter to not be that good?

He's a brawler with no ground game, that style only gets you so far. The second he faces someone with technical striking who can keep him at range, or someone who can take him to the floor - he's toast and always has been like that. His win against Lewis was his only win from someone considered elite and it came in a brawl.Like a lot of fighters, he seems to have lost his initial fire where he went in guns blazing, tried to become more measured in his approach, but it just leads to him going at the rhythm his more experienced opponents set the fight at and getting outclassed.He'll do well in BKFC.