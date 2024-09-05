Is synthetic Vitamin D worthless?

If you read the article you linked, the whole thing is a rebuke of the VITAL study and their conclusion that D vitamin supplementation doesn't effect outcomes like CVD and cancer. The authors of the article argue that the RCT had too many biases and their design wasn't suited for testing the hypothesis. These biases included having people with already high baseline D-vitamin values, allowed the placebo group a daily intake of D vitamin and more. They also wont re-analyze their data under more suitable criteria and research money is drying up.



I think it's safe to say that supplementation doesn't work as well as getting your vitamins from the main sources like food and the sun. In regards to the effect of supplementation on the specific outcomes of cancer and the heart, I'd say there is little current evidence to show that it works. That might be because it wasn't done well enough, but the point remains. In regards to diabetes risk, there does seem to be some evidence that supplementation may lower it a small amount. As far as depression and mood, there is some evidence there as well, but again, not set in stone.



Overall, the jury is still out and milage may vary, but as supplements go it's not the worst choice if you have low D-vitamin levels. Although getting fresh air and sunlight, if possible > any supplementation.