Is synthetic Vitamin D worthless?

payton
If you know, you know
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 221
- Reaction score
- 481
In 2009 (endocrinologist/epidemiologist JoAnn Manson M.D.) and her team (at Harvard Medical School) embarked on the world’s largest and most far-reaching randomized vitamin D trial, called VITAL.
The study followed nearly 26,000 generally healthy adults, randomized to receive either 2,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D or a placebo, for an average of 5.3 years.
The results came as a shock….[Vitamin D did not] make a dent in rates of cancer or heart disease….did not prevent falls, improve cognitive function, reduce atrial fibrillation, change body composition, reduce migraine frequency, improve stroke outcomes (etc.).
Scientific American says that extra vitamin D also didn’t lower diabetes risk.
For example, Scientific American says that extra vitamin D also didn’t lower diabetes risk, citing a trial published in 2019 where endocrinologist Anastassios G. Pittas, MD, of Tufts University randomized more than 2,400 people at risk for diabetes to take either 4,000 IU of vitamin D or a placebo daily.
After two and a half years, says the magazine, “a similar number of people in each group went on to develop the disease.”3
Vitamin D: Scientific American Chimes in on ‘VITAL’ as Research Money Vanishes
Vitamin D research funding declines despite its potential health benefits. Scientific American questions its efficacy in preventing diseases like cancer and heart disease.
townsendletter.com