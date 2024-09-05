Is synthetic Vitamin D worthless?

PRI_220304124.jpg


In 2009 (endocrinologist/epidemiologist JoAnn Manson M.D.) and her team (at Harvard Medical School) embarked on the world’s largest and most far-reaching randomized vitamin D trial, called VITAL.
The study followed nearly 26,000 generally healthy adults, randomized to receive either 2,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D or a placebo, for an average of 5.3 years.
The results came as a shock….[Vitamin D did not] make a dent in rates of cancer or heart disease….did not prevent falls, improve cognitive function, reduce atrial fibrillation, change body composition, reduce migraine frequency, improve stroke outcomes (etc.).

Scientific American says that extra vitamin D also didn’t lower diabetes risk.
For example, Scientific American says that extra vitamin D also didn’t lower diabetes risk, citing a trial published in 2019 where endocrinologist Anastassios G. Pittas, MD, of Tufts University randomized more than 2,400 people at risk for diabetes to take either 4,000 IU of vitamin D or a placebo daily.
After two and a half years, says the magazine, "a similar number of people in each group went on to develop the disease."3


Vitamin D: Scientific American Chimes in on ‘VITAL’ as Research Money Vanishes

Vitamin D research funding declines despite its potential health benefits. Scientific American questions its efficacy in preventing diseases like cancer and heart disease.
townsendletter.com

It's true. Speaking from personal experience Boise dimes much prefer my natural vitamin D injection than their synthetic vibrator Vitamin D
 
Did you read the article? The studies conducted to test Vitamin D benefits were put into question as to how they were set-up.
And there was no focus nor comparison between natural vs synthetic.
 
If you read the article you linked, the whole thing is a rebuke of the VITAL study and their conclusion that D vitamin supplementation doesn't effect outcomes like CVD and cancer. The authors of the article argue that the RCT had too many biases and their design wasn't suited for testing the hypothesis. These biases included having people with already high baseline D-vitamin values, allowed the placebo group a daily intake of D vitamin and more. They also wont re-analyze their data under more suitable criteria and research money is drying up.

I think it's safe to say that supplementation doesn't work as well as getting your vitamins from the main sources like food and the sun. In regards to the effect of supplementation on the specific outcomes of cancer and the heart, I'd say there is little current evidence to show that it works. That might be because it wasn't done well enough, but the point remains. In regards to diabetes risk, there does seem to be some evidence that supplementation may lower it a small amount. As far as depression and mood, there is some evidence there as well, but again, not set in stone.

Overall, the jury is still out and milage may vary, but as supplements go it's not the worst choice if you have low D-vitamin levels. Although getting fresh air and sunlight, if possible > any supplementation.
 
