Is Steam broken?

I tried playing Cyberpunk which I never uninstalled since the last time I played it. I clicked the icon, it opened Steam, I needed to download an upgrade for the game. Idk why, the last time I played it was ok. Took forever to download. Once downloaded, still couldn't play it. It redirects to CD Project Red's app to show me the Witcher IV trailer.

I clicked the icon again, doesn't play. Even after restarting my PC I couldn't play. Why can't I play a game I have had two paythroughs already? I paid for this shit years ago. Why does it need to connect to their servers for me to play? Fuuuuuuuuuucccckkkkk!!!!!!
 
