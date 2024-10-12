Is Sal D'amato the worst judge in MMA?

I seem to remember him constantly getting fights incorrect and being the 1 dissenting judge way more often than most. I have been watching the prelims today and saw him do it again in the fight between Julia Polastri vs Cory McKenna where Julia clearly won rounds 1 and 2 and the fight 29-28 but somehow Sal had the fight for Cory.

Not sure if anyone has stats on split decisions with the minority opinion but I would expect D'amato to be one of the leading judges in this statistic. Whar do y'all think is there a more consistently bad judges than D'amato in MMA?
 
