Is prime Valentina Shevchenko the most skilled UFC female fighter of all time?

Nunes is obviously W GOAT and the most accomplished female fighter.

But if we're primarily looking at their skillset, technique it is probably Val?

Cyborg is a brawler, Joanna is just an anti wrestler.


Even Nunes with all that weight, height, reach advantage couldn't do nothing significant against Val in the second fight and should've lost that one.
She also has very good wrestling. In fact, she has taken down everyone she's ever fought in UFC, including much bigger fighters like Nunes and Holly.

Nunes is also tremendously skilled but in terms of striking she doesn't compare, which is fine considering she doesn't have a significant background in striking.
Rose has outstanding striking too but lacks in TDD and is less accurate with both her takedowns and strikes.


Nobody except prime Holly has comparable striking skills and credentials. But Holly is too one dimensional overall.
 
Prime Valentina Steak <GrassoBless>
 
She has the best all-around technique of any female fighter, and she doesn't cut weight.

I'd say so.
 
The girl with the shaved head is pretty skilled. She can move, attack, ko power in her punches and even headkicks, and her BJJ is supposedly good. Only downside is the lack of wrestling.
 
skillset wise not naming Rose is criminal.

and btw Cyborg is a well rounded fighter, more skilled than Nunes.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
She has the best all-around technique of any female fighter, and she doesn't cut weight.

I'd say so.
Is there any evidence for this claim outside of one quite old UFC embedded? Because that would indeed be very impressive even though WMMA has less weight cutting.
 
Carrotman23 said:
Is there any evidence for this claim outside of one quite old UFC embedded? Because that would indeed be very impressive even though WMMA has less weight cutting.
It's not "evidence," but there is the fact that except for the Cachoeira fight, Valentina has never weighed in at exactly 125 since dropping to flyweight. She's almost always 124.5, weighed 124 twice (UFC 238 and UFC 266), and was even as low as 123.5 one time (against Joanna at UFC 231). Again, it's not hard evidence, but it's hard to imagine someone intentionally cutting more than they need to every single time they fight.

Now, I'm not saying she just shows up and is magically the perfect number every time. She certainly MANAGES her weight, like not eating heavily that day or the night before, not drinking a lot of water leading up to the weigh-in, etc. But I don't think Valentina makes an intentional and purposeful water cut like other fighters do.
 
