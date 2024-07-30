Is prime Valentina Shevchenko the most skilled UFC female fighter of all time?

Nunes is obviously W GOAT and the most accomplished female fighter.



But if we're primarily looking at their skillset, technique it is probably Val?



Cyborg is a brawler, Joanna is just an anti wrestler.





Even Nunes with all that weight, height, reach advantage couldn't do nothing significant against Val in the second fight and should've lost that one.

She also has very good wrestling. In fact, she has taken down everyone she's ever fought in UFC, including much bigger fighters like Nunes and Holly.



Nunes is also tremendously skilled but in terms of striking she doesn't compare, which is fine considering she doesn't have a significant background in striking.

Rose has outstanding striking too but lacks in TDD and is less accurate with both her takedowns and strikes.





Nobody except prime Holly has comparable striking skills and credentials. But Holly is too one dimensional overall.