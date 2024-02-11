Social Is poverty an inevitable byproduct of human society?

Is poverty an inevitable byproduct of human society?

I believe so, we're not born equal. We have different skills, personalities, characteristics, strengths, weaknesses. And you may not get the opportunity someone else gets due to where they were born or who family they were born into. It's by chance for the most part. Also, your DNA and how you develop as a person.

So of course people with weaker capabilities will struggle in the world more than people who possess multitude of skills. And the potential reaching and maximizing your skills is DNA intrinsic imo.

We have more than enough resources for every human on this planet to have food, shelter and basic medical care.

The problem is corruption and government. As much as they want to sell you on the idea that government is trying to make thing better, many politicians depend on having people feel like they need the government to fix their problems.

To make it worse, society is definitely going the wrong way in the aspects of this situation which matter. Wealth gap is bigger than ever, war and crime is displacing large amounts of people and politicians are more interested in using those people for political points than to do anything to solve the problems.

You would have to restructure everything. Basically World War 3 AND it would have to result in the PEOPLE rising up and throwing out all the current corrupt politicians, WEF, UN etc and create the same basic scenario as USA 1776 where a society was formed with he express intent of eliminating eliminating avoiding corruption.
 
Basically this. I also watched a documentary yesterday about the birth of "evil" in humans and studies show that people really started to be fucking violent when they changed from nomadic lifestyles to settlements. Meaning more people crapped in one place and possessions.

Guess that's why I'm so lovely and peacefully grounded, I own nothing compared to my peers.
 
Poverty is an inevitable byproduct of any type of existence of anything alive.
 
Came to post this.

Poverty is relative, and therefore will always exist.

"Poor" in the 21st century US, for example, would have been working class or better 100 years before.

People tend to only look up. We generally only compare ourselves to those that have at least as much, if not more, than we do.
 
It's not inherent to society. The monetary system guarantees it. In a debt-based system the only way money can enter the money supply is through the creation of new debt. It's a zero-sum game. For you to have $10,000 in your bank account, someone somewhere has to be $10,000 in the negative. Due to interest, people that have a positive balance tend towards an increased positive balance, and people with a negative balance tend towards an even more negative balance.

In many instances a person with great intelligence, persistence, self-control, entrepreneurship, etc, can rise above their birth circumstances and come into a lot of new money. Learning to work around an unequal system doesn't mean the system wasn't and isn't stacked against them. Over a large sample size, most people born poor stay poor, and people with generational wealth can essentially sit on their ass all day and live off the interest alone.
 
Absolute poverty? Like having hunger stomach or are you talking about psychological, educational etc pverty aswell? Absolute is quite absolute.

Or is that a term?
 
