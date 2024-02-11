MXZT
I believe so, we're not born equal. We have different skills, personalities, characteristics, strengths, weaknesses. And you may not get the opportunity someone else gets due to where they were born or who family they were born into. It's by chance for the most part. Also, your DNA and how you develop as a person.
So of course people with weaker capabilities will struggle in the world more than people who possess multitude of skills. And the potential reaching and maximizing your skills is DNA intrinsic imo.
