We have more than enough resources for every human on this planet to have food, shelter and basic medical care.



The problem is corruption and government. As much as they want to sell you on the idea that government is trying to make thing better, many politicians depend on having people feel like they need the government to fix their problems.



To make it worse, society is definitely going the wrong way in the aspects of this situation which matter. Wealth gap is bigger than ever, war and crime is displacing large amounts of people and politicians are more interested in using those people for political points than to do anything to solve the problems.



You would have to restructure everything. Basically World War 3 AND it would have to result in the PEOPLE rising up and throwing out all the current corrupt politicians, WEF, UN etc and create the same basic scenario as USA 1776 where a society was formed with he express intent of eliminating eliminating avoiding corruption.