Is Pereira already fighter of the year?

Seriously, I get that I'm replying to a well known hater and shitposter but it's time for this "one of the weakest divisions" meme to die. It's completely assinine, especially after having to witness the LW champion fight a FW twice and then get a gimmie defense against poirier. Not to mention that he went life and death on that gimmie fight. In that regard there's absolutely no doubt that LW is a worse division than LHW right now. LW might be worse than WW even, which is crazy considering you had a .500 fighter fighting twice for the belt there in the recent years.