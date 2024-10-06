Is Pereira already fighter of the year?

As much as I like Pereira, if Ilia knocks out Max then you have to give it to him. It would mean he just ko'd two highly ranked All Time Greats in a span of a few months, all in championship fights and Max has never been ko'd, Volk only at a higher weightclass. There's too much quality in those 2 wins if it happens.
 
13Seconds said:
3 title defenses in 2024 is crazy. All finishes too
Because he beat the #8th ranked fighter in one of the weakest divisions in the UFC? The LW equivalent of Rountree is someone like Bobby Green, imagine the fan uproar if King Green was given a title shot over Arman lol. This performance absolutely means nothing for Pereira, just a gimme defense. If he had beaten Ankalaev last night then yes he would've not only been fighter of the year, but would've cemented legendary status pretty much.
 
JoeRowe said:
Yes, unless Max beats Ilia. Then it'll be a debate
Nah, there's nothing Max or anyone else can do to catch him at this point. THREE title defense all by brutal knockout.
 
moosaev said:
Because he beat the #8th ranked fighter in one of the weakest divisions in the UFC? The LW equivalent of Rountree is someone like Bobby Green, imagine the fan uproar if King Green was given a title shot over Arman lol. This performance absolutely means nothing for Pereira, just a gimme defense. If he had beaten Ankalaev last night then yes he would've not only been fighter of the year, but would've cemented legendary status pretty much.
Khalil was on a 5 fight winning streak, how many fights in a row has bobby green won lately?
 
jones was good, complete, but used banned substances. pereira is the most exciting fighter in this division ever, goat of the most exciting fights in this class
 
moosaev said:
Because he beat the #8th ranked fighter in one of the weakest divisions in the UFC? The LW equivalent of Rountree is someone like Bobby Green, imagine the fan uproar if King Green was given a title shot over Arman lol. This performance absolutely means nothing for Pereira, just a gimme defense. If he had beaten Ankalaev last night then yes he would've not only been fighter of the year, but would've cemented legendary status pretty much.
Seriously, I get that I'm replying to a well known hater and shitposter but it's time for this "one of the weakest divisions" meme to die. It's completely assinine, especially after having to witness the LW champion fight a FW twice and then get a gimmie defense against poirier. Not to mention that he went life and death on that gimmie fight. In that regard there's absolutely no doubt that LW is a worse division than LHW right now. LW might be worse than WW even, which is crazy considering you had a .500 fighter fighting twice for the belt there in the recent years.
 
2004 account said:
Khalil was on a 5 fight winning streak, how many fights in a row has bobby green won lately?
Did you miss the part where LHW is probably the weakest division in the UFC? Look at the names Khalil beat for those 5 wins, it's not impressive at all. LW is a shark tank so of course Bobby Green isn't gonna win 5 in a row, thats the point.
 
kkthx said:
Seriously, I get that I'm replying to a well known hater and shitposter but it's time for this "one of the weakest divisions" meme to die. It's completely assinine, especially after having to witness the LW champion fight a FW twice and then get a gimmie defense against poirier. Not to mention that he went life and death on that gimmie fight. In that regard there's absolutely no doubt that LW is a worse division than LHW right now. LW might be worse than WW even, which is crazy considering you had a .500 fighter fighting twice for the belt there in the recent years.
Thanks for disqualifying yourself from ever having another MMA opinion worth taking seriously you dipshit lol.
 
moosaev said:
Thanks for disqualifying yourself from ever having another MMA opinion worth taking seriously you dipshit lol.
This coming from who is arguably the dumbest poster on sherdog just validades the fact. Thank you. I'm sure they would let you in the bathtub if you were a bit more famous.
 
