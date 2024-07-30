Is Leon Edwards the best bumboclart Jamaican/British/Caribbean MMA fighter ever? Overeem? Bisping? Mayweather? Mike Tyson?

Leon Edwards
The only Jamaican heritage fighter that could rival Leon is Overeem and aljo
The only British fighters that can rival Leon is aspinal and bisping but I would put Leon over both.
If you counting all of combat sports top Jamaican or Jamaican heritage fighters are.
1) Floyd Mayweather
2) Mike Tyson
3) Lennox
4) Overeem?
4) Leon Edwards
