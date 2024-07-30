Is Leon Edwards the best bumboclart Jamaican/British/Caribbean MMA fighter ever? Overeem? Bisping? Mayweather? Mike Tyson?

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
580
Reaction score
1,091
The only Jamaican heritage fighter that could rival Leon is Overeem and aljo

The only British fighters that can rival Leon is aspinal and bisping but I would put Leon over both.


If you counting all of combat sports top Jamaican or Jamaican heritage fighters are.

1) Floyd Mayweather
2) Mike Tyson
3) Lennox
4) Overeem?
4) Leon Edwards
 
Last edited:
Leon Edwards said:
Mike Tyson and Mayweather are Jamaican heritage. I would rank Floyd as the best, then Mike, then Lennox, then Leon.
Click to expand...

Sheet, didnt know that abut Floyd... But no, Tyson is not better than Lennox, neither when they fought nor on some all time great HW list.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
Tyson is not better than Lennox, neither when they fought nor on some all time great HW list.
Click to expand...

Depends on which criteria you're using for being "great".

Tyson is obviously way more iconic than Lennox, and iconic, legendary status is part of what constitutes greatness.
 
Bumboclart? Is that a new medicine? "yeah man I'm shitting a lot, I need some Bumboclart"
 
I like Tyson but Lennox was the best heavyweight boxer of his era. He beat better competition inckuding a fighter Tyson could not beat, Holyfield, along with destroying Tyson when they fought.
 
Leon Edwards said:
Styles make fights overall Usman has a better MMA game. Belal just has the style on the night to beat Leon and got lucky with the head spike.
Click to expand...
Not just on the night dude no. He has the tools and style to beat Leon whenever. Even if Leon had performed better, and this was most definitely not his best showing, he was still nowhere near Belal in that fight. Also, luck was not a factor either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Marc Goddard Reveals Why He Will Never Officiate a Leon Edwards Fight
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,928
Messages
55,943,409
Members
175,003
Latest member
aj_

Share this page

Back
Top