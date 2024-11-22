  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Is Jones the first (active) fighter who's refused to unify a belt???

Not a Jones hate thread.

Simply asking.

There have been plenty of fighters who have relinquished their belts, left the organization, or refused to fight certain fighters and were either stripped (De Randamie-Cyborg), or given alternate fights (Tito- Chuck-Randy).

But has there ever been a case where there is an "undisputed" title holder and interim title holder each ACTIVELY defending their belts, but not fighting each other, because one fighter refused to?
 
Interim title holders defending is a thing but them doing it concurrently is not. Barao was defending when Cruz was official champ for years. At some point an executive decision was made that champs were going to get stripped before an interim champ ever had the chance to defend. This was a mistake that created a lot of problems namely at LW with Tony etc. With Jones that decision has been reversed.
 
Exactly. They're both defending concurrently. There have been several instances of interim fighters fighting other guys while the undisputed is injured or out for awhile, but I can't think of ANY that defended concurrently.
 
I'm trying to think of other scenarios.

Mir got stripped and Arlovski was made undisputed because Mir thought he would have to retire after his motorcycle accident.

Same with Cruz and Barao. Barao was promoted to undisputed since Cruz would be out too long.

Randy defended his belt against Brock. While Nog defended his interim title against Mir, but that was set up as a mini tournament where the winners faced each other to unify at the end. And unify they did.

Brock also went on to unify with the next interim champ in Carwin.

Tony never got his undisputed title fight because neither he nor Khabib could stay healthy long enough to make the fight happen.

Colby never ended up unifying with Woodley but I can't remember why. I do remember Dana saying Colby didn't want to fight, which, given how he is, is believable.

I do believe Jones is the first to openly duck unifying with the interim champ.
 
You people are nuts.

Conor never defended his belts, not once.
GSP beat Bisping and then retired.

Jones was contracted to fight Stipe then got hurt and the contract stayed so the fight happened. The UFC, not Jon, decided to make an interim champ for marketing reasons. The fight between the two has not been scheduled, cancelled, nothing. It has been less than a week since the Stipe fight happened just calm the 'ef down.
 
Jones is the only the one where it was a clear cut case and both fighters were active and healthy.

Shameful.
 
mmacrisis said:
You people are nuts.

Conor never defended his belts, not once.
GSP beat Bisping and then retired.

Jones was contracted to fight Stipe then got hurt and the contract stayed so the fight happened. The UFC, not Jon, decided to make an interim champ for marketing reasons. The fight between the two has not been scheduled, cancelled, nothing. It has been less than a week since the Stipe fight happened just calm the 'ef down.
Click to expand...
They're also acting like Tom's Pereira and fighting every few months.

They've both fought the same amount of times since becoming champion.
 
I like the sudden onus on the actual champion to have to prove something against the interim champion.

Rather than, you know, it actually being the other way around.
 
Jones isnt really that active outside of the other weekend
 
Conor held the belt for a while because he didn't want to fight khabib.

he beat eddie 11/2016 and was stripped 4/2018.
held the FW belt for about a year after beating aldo before he got stripped of that as well
 
Hellowhosthat said:
GSP retired rather than fight Whittaker.
Click to expand...

You didn't read much of the OP, did you? He literally wrote that he knows that fighters have relinquished belts, and other scenarios that his question didn't involve, but was specifically asking about a champion refusing to fight the interim champion (or vice versa) while both were active.
 
