Is Jones the first (active) fighter who's refused to unify a belt???

I'm trying to think of other scenarios.



Mir got stripped and Arlovski was made undisputed because Mir thought he would have to retire after his motorcycle accident.



Same with Cruz and Barao. Barao was promoted to undisputed since Cruz would be out too long.



Randy defended his belt against Brock. While Nog defended his interim title against Mir, but that was set up as a mini tournament where the winners faced each other to unify at the end. And unify they did.



Brock also went on to unify with the next interim champ in Carwin.



Tony never got his undisputed title fight because neither he nor Khabib could stay healthy long enough to make the fight happen.



Colby never ended up unifying with Woodley but I can't remember why. I do remember Dana saying Colby didn't want to fight, which, given how he is, is believable.



I do believe Jones is the first to openly duck unifying with the interim champ.