Is Jones the first (active) fighter who's refused to unify a belt???

Lionheart7167
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 719
- Reaction score
- 946
Not a Jones hate thread.
Simply asking.
There have been plenty of fighters who have relinquished their belts, left the organization, or refused to fight certain fighters and were either stripped (De Randamie-Cyborg), or given alternate fights (Tito- Chuck-Randy).
But has there ever been a case where there is an "undisputed" title holder and interim title holder each ACTIVELY defending their belts, but not fighting each other, because one fighter refused to?
Simply asking.
There have been plenty of fighters who have relinquished their belts, left the organization, or refused to fight certain fighters and were either stripped (De Randamie-Cyborg), or given alternate fights (Tito- Chuck-Randy).
But has there ever been a case where there is an "undisputed" title holder and interim title holder each ACTIVELY defending their belts, but not fighting each other, because one fighter refused to?