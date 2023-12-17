Is Joe Rogan salty Leon won?

Didn't watch the fight and for the same reason didn't hear the commentary, but seriously? You could take a screen cap at any given time and make someone look just the way you wanted them to fit you agenda.
 
This fight was a complete waste of time.

Colby is not a top 5 fighter. Losing to Usman twice is not an an achievement. And I think Leon could have done way more this fight.

The Nate Diaz fight was also a waste of time. Besides Usman, Leon's resume is not that impressive. I'd like him to face proven contenders.
 
loisestrad said:
Didn't watch the fight and for the same reason didn't hear the commentary, but seriously? You could take a screen cap at any given time and make someone look just the way you wanted them to fit you agenda.
Click to expand...

Maybe you should not comment on what happened since you did not see the fight or hear the commentary.
What Rogan said is in the OP, which do come of as salty.
 
lsa said:
Maybe you should not comment on what happened since you did not see the fight or hear the commentary.
What Rogan said is in the OP, which do come of as salty.
Click to expand...

In general, you're right.

But I'm pretty sure I specifically made a comment on the screen caps of Rogans face, which I've seen, cuz they were in the post.
 
loisestrad said:
In general, you're right.

But I'm pretty sure I specifically made a comment on the screen caps of Rogans face, which I've seen, cuz they were in the post.
Click to expand...

Its a 23 second long video.
 
lsa said:
which makes your post even worse.
Click to expand...

Lol, no. Look at the tweet. It's literally zooming in on Joe's facial expression. Which makes that particular facial expression the point of the tweet.

Hence why I commented on that particular thing.
 
loisestrad said:
Didn't watch the fight and for the same reason didn't hear the commentary, but seriously? You could take a screen cap at any given time and make someone look just the way you wanted them to fit you agenda.
Click to expand...
Maybe you should watch the fight.

Joe and DC sounded like complete morons.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Corrado Soprano
Joe Rogan & Daniel Cormier criticized everything Leon did
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
4K
NoStoneUnturned
N
Unheralded Truth
  • Poll
Joe Rogan says Leon Edwards' big ego may have put off fans
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
Local Plata
Local Plata
W
  • Poll
Is Joe Rogan the GOAT commentator?
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
3K
TR1
TR1
Mind Mine
All Respect Lost for Rogan Tonight
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
5K
TheBeastofHonor
TheBeastofHonor

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,997
Messages
55,183,848
Members
174,660
Latest member
TadDunbar

Share this page

Back
Top