DiddlyDoodly
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- May 9, 2023
- Messages
- 2,235
- Reaction score
- 3,843
is it stupid to prevent poor black women from easy access to abortion and then complain about high crime rates in black neighborhoods?
This looks like a good place to leave these:
Walgreens executive says 'maybe we cried too much last year' about theftWalgreens acknowledged it may have overblown concerns about thefts in their stores after shrinkage stabilized over the past year.www.cnbc.com
How Walgreens manufactured a media frenzy about shopliftingFor several years, Walgreens and other major retailers have been sounding the alarm about an alleged spike in shoplifting, describing it as an existential threat to their business. These dramatic claims generated a nationwide media frenzy. Now, Walgreens is quietlypopular.info
is it stupid to prevent poor black women from easy access to abortion and then complain about high crime rates in black neighborhoods?