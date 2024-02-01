Opinion Is it racist for Walgreens to close businesses due to theft?

no, its not.

im from the area. the main issue people have is the amount of notice walgreens gave its patients who will be affected by the closure, many who are elderly and low income. not that they want walgreens to continue to operate a failing branch at a loss.

i havent followed the story terribly closely, so dont know exactly how much notice was given and what would be considered a standard or reasonable amount of time.

i also dont like the politicians portrayal of the issue.
 
Yeah, it is...
Cause they be counting in Walgreens, and as you know, math is racist, so...

Counting = math = racism = told ya so
 
is it stupid to prevent poor black women from easy access to abortion and then complain about high crime rates in black neighborhoods?
 
Since when did Charles Barkley start wearing makeup and earrings? The answer to his question is no it's not racist, the stores are in business to make money not to give handouts.
 
This looks like a good place to leave these:


www.cnbc.com

Walgreens executive says 'maybe we cried too much last year' about theft

Walgreens acknowledged it may have overblown concerns about thefts in their stores after shrinkage stabilized over the past year.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

popular.info

How Walgreens manufactured a media frenzy about shoplifting

For several years, Walgreens and other major retailers have been sounding the alarm about an alleged spike in shoplifting, describing it as an existential threat to their business. These dramatic claims generated a nationwide media frenzy. Now, Walgreens is quietly
popular.info popular.info
 
KOPPE said:
is it stupid to prevent poor black women from easy access to abortion and then complain about high crime rates in black neighborhoods?
Your solution to crime in black neighborhoods is to just kill the blacks before they become criminals? Jesus, dude, that's pretty dark.
 
Why would they continue with a net loss? Instead of complaining about Walgreens, politicians should provide a safe environment for merchants and other workers.
 
the small local pharmacy stopped carrying oxy and still kept getting robbed so the owner sold to walgreens, and they then closed
 
good lord..shitlib policies are to cause racism 2.0 against black people in america. og racism died with the civil rights act and these woke twats are causing another. a backlash against black people is coming because of this shit and it's fucked up to say the least.

@Strychnine @Sinister any thoughts on this?
 
Of course. It's all just one big conspiracy.
 
KOPPE said:
is it stupid to prevent poor black women from easy access to abortion and then complain about high crime rates in black neighborhoods?
What exactly is the point you're making here?
 
