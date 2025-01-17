  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is it more or less impressive that Arman has accomplished what he has considering his background?

I've always agreed with the narrative that MMA is a richer mans sport, as having the funds to be able to build the perfect team consisting of the most elite coaching in each discipline puts you at an insane advantage compared to others who just show up to their gyms weekly classes.

The power to be able to fly in the most accomplished coaches and fighters from all over the world for your camps and have them dedicating all their time and energy towards you winning your fight isn't cheap and is perhaps the greatest advantage one fighter could have over another outside of their fighting ability

Then there is the argument that it isn't easy to wake up and get punched in the face when you sleep on silk sheets.
 
