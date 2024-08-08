Is it more efficient to fight with your strong arm forward in street fights, for self defence?...

... Especially for people that happen to have their strong leg and strong arm on opposite sides.​


I know that in boxing matches you need to keep your weak hand forward, but in a street fight you need speed and fast KOs/Knockdowns. You won't really jab, especially if there are more than one attacker. And, of course, attackers on the streets are easier to KO or drop, so you don't really need to open their defence with Jabs and such. If there are more than one, you won't even have the time to play that game. So, the check hook or Mike Tyson's front hook is the fastest weapon that you can use that can drop the attacker.

Also, for example, in my case, if I put my weak arm forward, my weak leg will be in the back, so it will be another disadvantage because I can't move well at all with my weak leg in the back.

Basically, people that have the strong arm and the strong leg on opposite sides, are even more forced to use the strong arm forward so they could have the strong leg in the back, which will enable them to move better.

Another thing that I observed; it's also much easier to parry and defend when you have the strong arm forward.
 
justmark said:
You won't really jab, especially if there are more than one attacker
I’ll bite- why wouldn’t you use the punch that controls distance, interrupts the other guys timing, and sets up your bigger shots?

Why would you want to change the way youve spent hundreds/thousands of hours fighting on the fly when the stakes are the highest?
 
I'm left-handed with most things but was trained in an orthodox stance because my first coach didn't feel like having a single southpaw in a gym full of orthodox guys (lazy fella). Can definitely say from training like that for the past seven years that I haven't felt any real advantage in it. The cross is so strong because of the mechanics of throwing it (for the most part), not because a given arm is your "strong arm". Plus, like Taco said, it doesn't make sense to train in one stance and then fight in another.

I don't think you would have these sorts of questions if you trained, though. I don't mean that in a rude way, but it's just the kind of stuff that becomes intuitive sense once you have a knowledge base in striking. Even if you were to find that training isn't fun for you, I think doing an intro course at a local martial arts gym would probably answer questions about fighting you didn't even know you had. For what it's worth, I think training is very very fun
 
DoctorTaco said:
I’ll bite- why wouldn’t you use the punch that controls distance, interrupts the other guys timing, and sets up your bigger shots?

Why would you want to change the way youve spent hundreds/thousands of hours fighting on the fly when the stakes are the highest?
What you've quoted was seriously the dumbest thing I've read all day. Jab and teep are EVEN MORE valuable to control range "in da streetz".

And you so generous and so bold to assume they've trained for hundreds/thousands of hours.

And while I know I'm preaching to the choir, one is not going to be emerging from a string of streetfights unscathed if one hasn't even been sparring in the gym.

All that aside, OP generally when someone gets a KO with a lead hand it will be when comboing off the rear hand.

From orthodox: Jab > right cross > left hook.

Nobody is just walking up and KOing dudes with a left hook off no setup. If you're right handed your right cross is going to land harder than a right jab.

Also if you've been sparring in the gym and have experience circling out against someone trying to cut you off and pin you in the corner of the ring or against the cage, that footwork can save your life if people are trying to corner you in a pub, alley, etc.
 
shunyata said:
What you've quoted was seriously the dumbest thing I've read all day. Jab and teep are EVEN MORE valuable to control range "in da streetz".

And you so generous and so bold to assume they've trained for hundreds/thousands of hours.

And while I know I'm preaching to the choir, one is not going to be emerging from a string of streetfights unscathed if one hasn't even been sparring in the gym.

All that aside, OP generally when someone gets a KO with a lead hand it will be when comboing off the rear hand.

From orthodox: Jab > right cross > left hook.

Nobody is just walking up and KOing dudes with a left hook off no setup. If you're right handed your right cross is going to land harder than a right jab.

Also if you've been sparring in the gym and have experience circling out against someone trying to cut you off and pin you in the corner of the ring or against the cage, that footwork can save your life if people are trying to corner you in a pub, alley, etc.
Never really trained in a real gym, only in my garage, for the last 10 years, where I have a punching bag. Problem is , I only trained with the strong leg in the back and strong hand in the front . Now I can move very fluidly, really well, both as footwork, upper body and head movement. Also I can parry greatly when I sparr with my neighbour. The thing I don't like about this ; I find myself only throwing lead hooks/check hooks, or the typical mike tyson's lead hook where you put your whole body into it. My cross is completely useless, so I'm basically only one handed. However, there is a big problem when I try to put my weak hand forward... I completely lose my legs. You see, my strong leg is on the opposite side to the strong hand, so it fucks everything if my strong leg is not in the back.

The fact that my strong leg is on the opposite side to my strong hand, forced me to fight with the strong hand forward so I can have the strong leg in the back. It will be much easier to transition to a normal stance ( weak hand forward, strong hand in the back) if I also could have my strong leg in the back, but sadly it's not possible because the strong leg is on the opposite side to the strong hand ( normally, this is not the case with other fighters). So, as I said, if I don't have by strong leg in the back, I lose my ability to use footwork, upper body movement, head movement, the ability to parry, even power distribution to the punches seems to be much worse.

So, is it worth trying to change my stance and become a weak hand forward- weak leg in the back "fighter"? I feel it would have made much more sense to do it if my strong leg was also in the back, but in my case that's sadly not possible. For my particular case, I feel it's better to be an one handed "fighter" but keep all my movement, than be a two handed fighter, but lose all my movement and even the defence/parrying ability.
 
shunyata said:
What you've quoted was seriously the dumbest thing I've read all day. Jab and teep are EVEN MORE valuable to control range "in da streetz".
That's not how it works.

The reason why the jab and the teep work in kickboxing/mma is because fighters don't bum rush, instead they try to close the distance intelligently, which gives the other fighter the possibility to jab them or break the rhythm with the teep. If fighters bum rush, those tools don't work, but pro fighters don't do that because they will be getting immediately countered and KO'd by a power punch ( a cross or a hook counter). Bums on the streets don't have the ability to close the distance intelligently, instead they bum rush, which renders the jab or the teep kick ineffective. More so, on the streets, is not as dangerous to bum rush, because your enemy is also likely a slob that doesn't really know how to counter properly. In a pro fight, you are dead if you bum rush.

And I'm not even including the fact that many times you fight more than one person, which makes the teep kick and the jab even more stupid.

In streets fights you need speed, power and movement( short movement, particulary upper body and head).

I mean you can watch streets fights, almost all of them are like that, unless you are talking about the kimbo slice/ backyards type of streets fights, which are a different thing.
 
DoctorTaco said:
I’ll bite- why wouldn’t you use the punch that controls distance, interrupts the other guys timing, and sets up your bigger shots?

Why would you want to change the way youve spent hundreds/thousands of hours fighting on the fly when the stakes are the highest?
Why punch with it ? You could use the "ultimate secret deadly eye poke" with your lead hand and then throw a cross once they are blinded/dead.

Imagine using a simple long guard with fingers outstretched on a guy winging hooks at you and following it up with a straight cross.
Even Belal Muhammed could KO something with that strategy to bring it back into an MMA context.
 
Fight the way you train. If you train weak hand forward then street fight weak hand forward (well, don't street fight but you get the point).

The stakes are higher in a real life street scenario, it's the worst time to start experimenting with form.
 
justmark said:
Never really trained in a real gym, only in my garage, for the last 10 years, where I have a punching bag. Problem is , I only trained with the strong leg in the back and strong hand in the front . Now I can move very fluidly, really well, both as footwork, upper body and head movement. Also I can parry greatly when I sparr with my neighbour. The thing I don't like about this ; I find myself only throwing lead hooks/check hooks, or the typical mike tyson's lead hook where you put your whole body into it. My cross is completely useless, so I'm basically only one handed. However, there is a big problem when I try to put my weak hand forward... I completely lose my legs. You see, my strong leg is on the opposite side to the strong hand, so it fucks everything if my strong leg is not in the back.

The fact that my strong leg is on the opposite side to my strong hand, forced me to fight with the strong hand forward so I can have the strong leg in the back. It will be much easier to transition to a normal stance ( weak hand forward, strong hand in the back) if I also could have my strong leg in the back, but sadly it's not possible because the strong leg is on the opposite side to the strong hand ( normally, this is not the case with other fighters). So, as I said, if I don't have by strong leg in the back, I lose my ability to use footwork, upper body movement, head movement, the ability to parry, even power distribution to the punches seems to be much worse.

So, is it worth trying to change my stance and become a weak hand forward- weak leg in the back "fighter"? I feel it would have made much more sense to do it if my strong leg was also in the back, but in my case that's sadly not possible. For my particular case, I feel it's better to be an one handed "fighter" but keep all my movement, than be a two handed fighter, but lose all my movement and even the defence/parrying ability.
You’ve been “training” for 10 years and still don’t have a rear hand yet you still don’t understand your training sucks?

A normal person would have realized it after 10 days.
 
You should just run away during street confrontations. They can't catch you if you can jog a little. Maybe unless they are explosive folks. They might be able to sprint fast but you can still jog away.
 
So many misconceptions.

1) a stiff jab or a teep can absolutely stop someone bum rushing in, a teep to the gut or chest of an untrained bum who's charging can send them flying back onto their ass. A stiff jab lets you control range and find range to land follow up shots. And, as mentioned above, that jab can even be Jon Jones outstretched fingers. Finding range and poking eyes.

2) if you're being attacked by multiple people you absolutely need to maintain range, worst thing that can happen is you get clinched, tackled, and stomped out or stabbed.

3) footwork is more important than head movement, circle out until you can run away. Don't get cut off and pinned to a wall or pushed out into a busy street where you can get hit by a car with your back turned. If you've never trained in a real gym, I guarantee your head movement ranges from shitty to nonexistant and your footwork is worse.

Please dude, go to a real gym. You don't learn how to fight by hitting a heavy bag alone in the garage with no coaching.
 
^ You pretty much covered what I had to say. Circling out and throwing a jab is SUPER effective against untrained bums. You might even get a knockout. They are not (on average) trained or resilient.

Like, if you learn one thing, it should be a jab. "Strong hand" won't even make sense to you anymore. It wouldn't be possible to have anything more effective.
 
There also is difference : someone might have almost equal both hands.
I for example know some boxers who had fought orthodox despite they were southpaw.
For 2 I get that they are southpaw only when they signed papers. Ie hand they used to sign papers...
 
NoSmilez said:
You should just run away during street confrontations. They can't catch you if you can jog a little. Maybe unless they are explosive folks. They might be able to sprint fast but you can still jog away.
The kid has one strong leg and one weak one. He’s going to run in circles and end up right back into the same danger he started out in!
 
In my case at my first kickboxing class as a teen the first thing the teacher asked was if i was right handed. When i said yes he showed me the orthodox stance. Literally never been a concern in my whole life.
 
