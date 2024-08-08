Is it more efficient to fight with your strong arm forward in street fights, for self defence?...

... Especially for people that happen to have their strong leg and strong arm on opposite sides.
I know that in boxing matches you need to keep your weak hand forward, but in a street fight you need speed and fast KOs/Knockdowns. You won't really jab, especially if there are more than one attacker. And, of course, attackers on the streets are easier to KO or drop, so you don't really need to open their defence with Jabs and such. If there are more than one, you won't even have the time to play that game. So, the check hook or Mike Tyson's front hook is the fastest weapon that you can use that can drop the attacker.
Also, for example, in my case, if I put my weak arm forward, my weak leg will be in the back, so it will be another disadvantage because I can't move well at all with my weak leg in the back.
Basically, people that have the strong arm and the strong leg on opposite sides, are even more forced to use the strong arm forward so they could have the strong leg in the back, which will enable them to move better.
Another thing that I observed; it's also much easier to parry and defend when you have the strong arm forward.
Last edited: