Is it more efficient to fight with your strong arm forward in street fights, for self defence?...

Never really trained in a real gym, only in my garage, for the last 10 years, where I have a punching bag. Problem is , I only trained with the strong leg in the back and strong hand in the front . Now I can move very fluidly, really well, both as footwork, upper body and head movement. Also I can parry greatly when I sparr with my neighbour. The thing I don't like about this ; I find myself only throwing lead hooks/check hooks, or the typical mike tyson's lead hook where you put your whole body into it. My cross is completely useless, so I'm basically only one handed. However, there is a big problem when I try to put my weak hand forward... I completely lose my legs. You see, my strong leg is on the opposite side to the strong hand, so it fucks everything if my strong leg is not in the back.



The fact that my strong leg is on the opposite side to my strong hand, forced me to fight with the strong hand forward so I can have the strong leg in the back. It will be much easier to transition to a normal stance ( weak hand forward, strong hand in the back) if I also could have my strong leg in the back, but sadly it's not possible because the strong leg is on the opposite side to the strong hand ( normally, this is not the case with other fighters). So, as I said, if I don't have by strong leg in the back, I lose my ability to use footwork, upper body movement, head movement, the ability to parry, even power distribution to the punches seems to be much worse.



So, is it worth trying to change my stance and become a weak hand forward- weak leg in the back "fighter"? I feel it would have made much more sense to do it if my strong leg was also in the back, but in my case that's sadly not possible. For my particular case, I feel it's better to be an one handed "fighter" but keep all my movement, than be a two handed fighter, but lose all my movement and even the defence/parrying ability.