Next week is the election, and I am sure that a lot of people from both parties want their candidate to win.



For the long term health of the party and for accomplishing major goals though, is it ever better to lose an election? I think answer can be yes because losing an election can allow the party to reset and reassess their strategy and priorities.



To me, the Democratic party isn't very cohesive at the moment. It has the old guard that wants their party to be more centrist and the new guard that wants the party to be more liberal. If Kamala loses, depending on what counties she wins or loses, it could spell out which direction the party should go in.



I think the Republican party is much more cohesive and unified than the Democratic party, but they are very much attached to Trump. Trump has much more influence over them than past candidates. If Trump loses, then the Republican party might be able to break free of some of Trump's grip over the party.



Whichever party wins the election is going to have a hard time accomplishing anything (at least legislatively) because of how divided the country is right now. Is it better to ever lose the election, learn from it, and come back to power later when your party is more in position to accomplish major tasks like when there is a clear mandate?