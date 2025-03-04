I think the outstanding figures who've built great career reputations and great relationships with the people could come together and form a strong third choice.



One upside of a third viable party (in my humble opinion) is that frustrated voters can "break up" with the party they feel loyal too or most aligned with when their party has let them down, and vote for the third alternative party without committing the "unthinkable" and voting for "the party of their enemy". In this way, they've scorned their preferred party without supporting the party they vehemently oppose.



Having a third option keeps a democracy healthy and robust, and makes each party even more accountable (vis-a-vis economy, and policies). If Party A engages in corruption, it doesn't just have Party B making accusations, it now has Party C also taking them to task. You have opposition with more than just polar opposites. It can foster moderation and less extremism, open up more choices and more perspectives. Ideologies and values have a better chance of nuance and representation. Voting is less likely to be so tribalistic and "US vs THEM" mentality. Steadfast loyalty limited to 2 parties in combination with ideological polarization, makes American politics quite toxic.



In Canada for example, their are three major parties as many of you know. If Liberals are pissed at the leadership and direction, they can vote for the New Democratic Party and make acceptable concessions, while penalizing their party for letting them down, without rewarding the party they completely oppose ideologically, such as the Progressive Conservatives.



Similarly, New Democratic Party voters can vote for Liberal instead if they think NDP is dropping the ball. Accepting reasonable compromises without being forced to make too many concessions by voting for PC.



I think PC voters are typically more likely to remain voting Progressive under duress (Canadian conservatives, please correct me if I'm wrong) but they still can vote for an Independent, if they can't stomach voting Liberal or NDP. That being said, I know people who've voted for all three parties over the years.