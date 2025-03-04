  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

How possible would it be for a credible third party to be created in America?

I think most Americans would agree that both the Republicans and the Democrats have gone off the deep end and are focusing a lot of policy on just doing the opposite of what the other side wants to do. How possible would it be for a third party to create a credible opposition that would stand a realistic chance of gaining representative seats if people could organise themselves enough to put themselves up for election as some form of sanity party?

I ask because here in the UK, Reform have gone from not being a party to making themselves a semi-credible election threat in a couple of election cycles, capable of winning parliamentary seats.

Is such a thing possible in the States?
 
Not possible at all. You could have something in name but they'd either support one party or the other. It'd just be the same dems or conservatives calling themselves something else.
 
Seano said:
Not possible at all. You could have something in name but they'd either support one party or the other. It'd just be the same dems or conservatives calling themselves something else.
This seems a pessimistic way of looking at it? If they had policies enough people agreed with to gain votes, what's stopping them?
 
I think the outstanding figures who've built great career reputations and great relationships with the people could come together and form a strong third choice.

One upside of a third viable party (in my humble opinion) is that frustrated voters can "break up" with the party they feel loyal too or most aligned with when their party has let them down, and vote for the third alternative party without committing the "unthinkable" and voting for "the party of their enemy". In this way, they've scorned their preferred party without supporting the party they vehemently oppose.

Having a third option keeps a democracy healthy and robust, and makes each party even more accountable (vis-a-vis economy, and policies). If Party A engages in corruption, it doesn't just have Party B making accusations, it now has Party C also taking them to task. You have opposition with more than just polar opposites. It can foster moderation and less extremism, open up more choices and more perspectives. Ideologies and values have a better chance of nuance and representation. Voting is less likely to be so tribalistic and "US vs THEM" mentality. Steadfast loyalty limited to 2 parties in combination with ideological polarization, makes American politics quite toxic.

In Canada for example, their are three major parties as many of you know. If Liberals are pissed at the leadership and direction, they can vote for the New Democratic Party and make acceptable concessions, while penalizing their party for letting them down, without rewarding the party they completely oppose ideologically, such as the Progressive Conservatives.

Similarly, New Democratic Party voters can vote for Liberal instead if they think NDP is dropping the ball. Accepting reasonable compromises without being forced to make too many concessions by voting for PC.

I think PC voters are typically more likely to remain voting Progressive under duress (Canadian conservatives, please correct me if I'm wrong) but they still can vote for an Independent, if they can't stomach voting Liberal or NDP. That being said, I know people who've voted for all three parties over the years.
 
It's not possible without a change in electoral system (or a 3rd party representing a regional area with specific grievances). Short term a 3rd party might come up and pick up a not insignificant number of seats ala Reform, but medium to long term it will either eat the party it is closely aligned to (eg. the conservatives) or will itself fall away. In that period it will practically hand the elections to the other side.
 
We have "independents" now but they're just democrats trying to distance themselves from that title for their constituents.

The reason we don't have it is because both parties know it'd do nothing more than take votes away from them.
 
Well taking votes away from them is kind of the point.
 
It's highly unlikely, at best. There's really only one brief instance of it in American history. It was the first, last, and only time a third party candidate has managed to finish with a higher share of the national popular vote than a major party's presidential nominee. The platform's mission statement read: "To dissolve the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of statesmanship of the day."

It was Theodore Roosevelt's party.

 
