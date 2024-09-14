Is Grasso the most likeable female champ ever?

Amanda Nunes was ok too, but she did have a few cringe moments here and there if we're really being picky. Andrade and Zhang are likeable too, but in a butch kind of way.



But Grasso just presents the total package, she's sweet, humble, respectful, doesn't try to hard, says just enough without saying too much. She doesn't come off like some obnoxious boss girl like Valentina, she exudes feminine vibes while at the same time demanding respect with her fighting ability.



Sure a few virgin sherbros go overboard when overestimating her looks and sex appeal, but she is an attractive woman with a great personality, I hope she keeps that belt.