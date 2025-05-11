Zhang Weili is the only one left for Shevchenko

Shevchenko has fought everybody already, literally the best of the best from ALL DIVISIONS, not just hers.



-She has cleaned up the 125 division, been beating everybody up there for years now, different generations, etc.

-She has beat the 115 division goat (Joanna) and also has beat other big names from that division such as Andrade, Grasso, etc.

-She has also fought the best of the best from the 135 division (Peña the current champ, Nunes, Holm, etc).



I wanted to see Shevchenko vs Rose but Rose left the 115 division so they can't make a champ vs champ fight and she is in the 125 division now but she is not doing too good there so it doesn't make sense



With Peña would be could a rematch because they both champ so it could be a super fight but Shevchenko already beat Peña so it doesn't make much sense, with Nunes would be great too because they have even more history and it makes more sense but Nunes is now retired she says she is coming back but we dont know



And Weili is the current 115 champ, she has been saying she wanta to fight Valentina for years now and she has been beating all the 115 contenders so she also wants to be a double division champ, she is already talking ish on the internet and calling Valentina out



Let her have it, she kinda has a big name now and is being a champ for some years now so with that being said



SHEVCHENKO VS ZHANG has to be next!!!