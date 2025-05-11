Zhang Weili is the only one left for Shevchenko

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,137
Reaction score
3,157
Shevchenko has fought everybody already, literally the best of the best from ALL DIVISIONS, not just hers.

-She has cleaned up the 125 division, been beating everybody up there for years now, different generations, etc.
-She has beat the 115 division goat (Joanna) and also has beat other big names from that division such as Andrade, Grasso, etc.
-She has also fought the best of the best from the 135 division (Peña the current champ, Nunes, Holm, etc).

I wanted to see Shevchenko vs Rose but Rose left the 115 division so they can't make a champ vs champ fight and she is in the 125 division now but she is not doing too good there so it doesn't make sense

With Peña would be could a rematch because they both champ so it could be a super fight but Shevchenko already beat Peña so it doesn't make much sense, with Nunes would be great too because they have even more history and it makes more sense but Nunes is now retired she says she is coming back but we dont know

And Weili is the current 115 champ, she has been saying she wanta to fight Valentina for years now and she has been beating all the 115 contenders so she also wants to be a double division champ, she is already talking ish on the internet and calling Valentina out

Let her have it, she kinda has a big name now and is being a champ for some years now so with that being said

SHEVCHENKO VS ZHANG has to be next!!!
 
I thik that Valentina vs Natalia Silva is better fight and i also think that Silva is deserving of title shot. She had hard path from the start and is on 7 fights winstreak...
 
I think it's fine but they have do it in China or somewhere where the stakes are high. I don't think the UFC will go to Peru or Valentina's home country. Vegas is fine too but there is no hype around it.
 
Silva vs Val would be a snoozer because Val isn't going to chase her around. Val would just wrestle her so she doesn't get out pointed.

Val vs Weili would be more fun.

Let Silva vs Jassy fight for #1 contender status in the meantime.


I'm just not 100% sold on Silva because of her style. Easier to be a fraud with that style the moment someone gives you adversity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mammothman
Zhang Weili deserve a TS at 125
2
Replies
22
Views
641
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,420
Messages
57,286,336
Members
175,623
Latest member
Nivek

Share this page

Back
Top