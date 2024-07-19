Is Dana White considering joining investors an one of the other Celtics owners buying the Boston Celtics?

PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Dana been acting like he cares about the Celtics apparently last season and this is only speculation.
Owners Boston Celtics is the 4th most valuable team in the league worth 4.7 billion dollars need to raise ticket prices and build a bigger venue. They will pack people into whatever they do right now.
"The ownership group that controls the Boston Celtics, worth $4.7 billion last year according to Forbes’ calculations, is looking to sell the team just weeks after it secured its first NBA Championship since 2008—and shortly after after the team’s billionaire principal owner acknowledged the Celtics are losing money."
Mitt Romney Bane Capital head is co-owner and he is interested in buying out other owners in the group likely with other parties I bet.
