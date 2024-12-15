Is Colby one of the most over-rated fighters of all time?

Absolutely. All time rankings are based on resume and his is embarassingly bad. He was only kept in the top 3 for so long because he had a close fight with Usman 5 YEARS AGO but you don't get into the top 10 all time at a weight class when your best performances are all losses.



Objectively, he had the potential to notch some more significant wins but his inactivity was 100% his own doing and you don't get ranked for hypotheticals. He doesn't come close to having a top 10 WW resume and will be remembered as an annoying Chael Sonnen wannabe who was gifted novelty title shots; not as an actual successful fighter