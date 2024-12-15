Is Colby one of the most over-rated fighters of all time?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Dec 2, 2016
I've seen this opinion online a bunch since his loss to Buckley. Do you agree? His resume is not that impressive (best win was RDA and RDA pushed him) and he last won vs a shot Masvidal. At his peak, he went toe to toe with Usman, won a few rounds against him and put on freak cardio displays, but usually against shot fighters such as Woodley and Lawler.
One thing for sure tho, dude has a horrendous resume for a 3 time title challenger, holy shit.
