Is Colby one of the most over-rated fighters of all time?

I've seen this opinion online a bunch since his loss to Buckley. Do you agree? His resume is not that impressive (best win was RDA and RDA pushed him) and he last won vs a shot Masvidal. At his peak, he went toe to toe with Usman, won a few rounds against him and put on freak cardio displays, but usually against shot fighters such as Woodley and Lawler.
One thing for sure tho, dude has a horrendous resume for a 3 time title challenger, holy shit.
 
Like, would a prime Colby be able to beat Buckley?
 
Colby will have a bad legacy..

He made more money by being a promoter / heel type. But the way he did it.. he’ll always be remembered as a douche / ass that no one liked, with racist overtones as well. Hope it was worth it.
 
He's the modern day josh koscheck, his grappling is above average and his striking is serviceable, plus knows how to lean into his shtick to sell tickets.

He's an excellent "b+ fighter" but his personality will be remembered beyond his actual fighting.
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Buckley had a great game plan which limited colbys cardio and wrestling. I'd give a prime colby a better chance but still lean towards Buckley
I think so too. I don't think Prime Colby would be a title challenger in the current division.
He matched up well with Usman and put up one hell of a fight but that's just one feat and he never really fought young contenders, until now.
 
wildchild88 said:
Colby will have a bad legacy..

He made more money by being a promoter / heel type. But the way he did it.. he’ll always be remembered as a douche / ass that no one liked, with racist overtones as well. Hope it was worth it.
I also think him leaving ATT definitely hurt him. Did he even have a proper corner? I think he mentioned he found a new team after the Leon loss. Dude definitely struggled putting together a team.
 
He just lost, so of course you retarded fools were going to call him overrated.
 
Time said:
His stupidity is underrated. I used to think his schtick was an act, but he actually appears to be that mind-numbingly dumb.
You can tell it's real because none of the other fighters can stand him.
 
I've always thought he was massively overrated/such an incredibly boring fighter that he turned to the 'murica/pro Trump shtick in order to better market and sell himself

Super glad Buckley fucked his face up although I really was hoping for a clean KO
 
Bork Neslar said:
He just lost, so of course you retarded fools were going to call him overrated.
?? Why so upset?
It's not just that he lost. His best win is RDA and his claim to fame is that he lost to Usman.
 
His recent loses minus last night were fairly competitive, or at least against Usman he was, at this point he is past his prime, the speed difference was evident here.

PS: Did he had a cutman? the one they gave him probaly sucks, he was already bleeding before the round starts, like if they didnt really work on the cut.
 
Really looks like Usman was a good style matchup for him, as Usman was pretty similar to him.
He made a career of looking good against old guys
 
He seems to only do well if he's ahead. When you damage him he starts making mistakes. Last night the glove scraped his eye and cut him - from there on out it was like he was panicking.
 
Absolutely. All time rankings are based on resume and his is embarassingly bad. He was only kept in the top 3 for so long because he had a close fight with Usman 5 YEARS AGO but you don't get into the top 10 all time at a weight class when your best performances are all losses.

Objectively, he had the potential to notch some more significant wins but his inactivity was 100% his own doing and you don't get ranked for hypotheticals. He doesn't come close to having a top 10 WW resume and will be remembered as an annoying Chael Sonnen wannabe who was gifted novelty title shots; not as an actual successful fighter
 
BearVictim said:
He's the modern day josh koscheck, his grappling is above average and his striking is serviceable, plus knows how to lean into his shtick to sell tickets.

He's an excellent "b+ fighter" but his personality will be remembered beyond his actual fighting.
Terrible comparison. Koscheck was very athletic and explosive. He could put anyone on their back with the right shot (either his double leg or overhand right).
Even at his absolute peak, Colby was weak, slow, and could only win fights with pitterpatter strikes and the occasional takedown once his opponent had already gassed.

And yes, Colby is one of the most overrated fighters in recent memory.
 
