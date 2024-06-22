is Chandler getting paid for his time

If this has already been covered mods feel free to delete, but I don't see it anywhere.



I see a ton of threads about how it makes sense for Chandler to wait because he gets a bigger paycheck fighting Conor than fighting someone else.



What I don't see is any information on whether or not he is getting paid by the UFC NOW. As in... if the fight never happens (which should shock absolutely no one at this point) how much would he have made?



Is he getting paid 0 dollars in exchange for his 0 fights over the past couple years? So his income would be 0 minus the eternal training camp costs so his family would be in the hole many thousands right now and only getting worse?



Or is he getting some under the table "sympathy" pay from the UFC in exchange for him to sit on a couch and let an addict tweet about him for years on end while he doesn't compete during the last few years of his career?