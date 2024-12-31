Television Is 'Assault On Titan' completed/finished?

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Typically I'm not a fan of anime, but I've made a few exceptions. Assault On Titan S1-3 were one of those exceptions and I rather enjoyed it.

But I decided I'd only finish it when it's officially 'finished' and I heard they were hook-baiting the audience with if they were about to end it... wait there's going to be another set of episodes. They're about to end it.... wait they might be doing a theatrical movie as a series finale.

This is just from what I recall seeing on Twitter.

So anime fans in-the-know... is it 'finished?'
 
Yes. Final season was split into three to extend our suffering
 
Cid said:
Yes. Final season was split into three to extend our suffering
Whoops. Meant 'Attack On Titan' not Assault.

So did it wrap it all up well?

I've heard some anime series have terrible endings, as if they have no idea how to end a long-running narrative.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Whoops. Meant 'Attack On Titan' not Assault.

So did it wrap it all up well?

I've heard some anime series have terrible endings, as if they have no idea how to end a long-running narrative.
It was alright. Really hard to end something like AOT that really gets that satisfactory feeling though.

Season three where the world breaks open is one of the best writing in any series written so it's really hard to back that up.

Certainly not one of the weaker last seasons. First few episodes were great if a little confusing.
 
Cole train said:
Ending was absolute ass
This is most shows that are massive. Don't think it was horrible but season 3 ending was so good it makes season 4 ending look like ass in comparison.

AOT season 3 does that to damn near every show though.
 
Cole train said:
Ending was absolute ass
Cid said:
This is most shows that are massive. Don't think it was horrible but season 3 ending was so good it makes season 4 ending look like ass in comparison.

AOT season 3 does that to damn near every show though.
*Sigh* I'm going to regret asking this...

Compare it to some endings of some more popular TV shows.

Game of Thrones?
Dexter?
Lost?
Sopranos?
 
GearSolidMetal said:
*Sigh* I'm going to regret asking this...

Compare it to some endings of some more popular TV shows.

Game of Thrones?
Dexter?
Lost?
Sopranos?
Only watched sopranos and GOT.

Your list is kinda what I'm talking about.

Really hard for them to have the "phenomenal" ending everyone wants. Most all these endings get hated on. Without watching the others I'll put it below sopranos and above the rest just on what I know of their endings.

S4 is by no means badand starts off real good. Just hard to do justice with endings.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
*Sigh* I'm going to regret asking this...

Compare it to some endings of some more popular TV shows.

Game of Thrones?
Dexter?
Lost?
Sopranos?
They mainly dont explain some stuff as far as i remember

Not as bad as GOT nowhere near which was total shitshow
 
Starts off strong, and by the third season you're thinking Jesus Christ that's exceptional stuff, but the end was meh.
 
