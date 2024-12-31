Typically I'm not a fan of anime, but I've made a few exceptions. Assault On Titan S1-3 were one of those exceptions and I rather enjoyed it.



But I decided I'd only finish it when it's officially 'finished' and I heard they were hook-baiting the audience with if they were about to end it... wait there's going to be another set of episodes. They're about to end it.... wait they might be doing a theatrical movie as a series finale.



This is just from what I recall seeing on Twitter.



So anime fans in-the-know... is it 'finished?'