Anybody check this out?





None of the info is really that new if you read the book and watched the movie, although it sheds more light on the Somali perspective. It's a bit too dramatized imo which is par for the course in these kind of documentaries I suppose.



Still an interesting watch nonetheless, especially the interviews from the actual guys who were there. They even got one of the former Delta guys on show.



What struck me was a couple of the Rangers basically admitting they fired on civilians and might have killed women and children who weren't combatants.



The Somali interviews were interesting and to see why they hated the US and were motivated to fight. To me showed how intervention can bite you in the ass even if you have good intentions. Aidid ended up getting wacked a couple years later anyway so it was all pointless.



The most interesting person was the Somali guy with the camera who filmed everything. He seemed to have the most balanced perspective.



Wanted to add that I wasn't that sympathetic to some of the Somali perspectives. They were mad that people got killed by Americans but people were already starving to death because Aidid was stealing UN food supplies. Not to mention they were using child soldiers. They don't blame their own leaders who got them into that mess. Not to mention they don't know how many Somalis died from Somalis firing everywhere.