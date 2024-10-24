Opinion Is anti-Zionism anti-Semitisn

UberHere

UberHere

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 20, 2024
Messages
727
Reaction score
1,207
I feel it is, but am willing to be convinced otherwise.

First, the obvious is that being anti Zionist is a convenient cover for being an anti-Semite, but that doesn’t prove the position.

The way I see it, without having their own country there is nothing that protects Jews worldwide from the will of the majority they live among. Countless examples in history to back that up.

Also one of the points Hitler made in his book to convince his followers that Jews were vermin is that they had no nation state.
 
Depends on context but yes, a lot of anti-semites have learned to substitute Zionist for Jews.

Similar to how racists will subsite thug for the N word.

Then they'll act stupid when you call them out for it.
 
Jews don’t like it when you point out their racist and hypocritical worldviews.

Zionism is a real thing and the reason Israel exists in the first place. Zionists don’t like Arabs. Theyve said so many times.

God’s chosen people…rofl….imagine
 
UberHere said:
I feel it is, but am willing to be convinced otherwise.

First, the obvious is that being anti Zionist is a convenient cover for being an anti-Semite, but that doesn’t prove the position.

The way I see it, without having their own country there is nothing that protects Jews worldwide from the will of the majority they live among. Countless examples in history to back that up.

Also one of the points Hitler made in his book to convince his followers that Jews were vermin is that they had no nation state.
Click to expand...
No its not but because Zionism is a nationalist ideology associated with Judaism its critics are disproportionately bigoted against Jews in the same way that criticism of Islamism is not necessarily Islamophobia but critics of Islamism are disproportionately bigoted towards Muslims. This is the case with pretty much any ideology that is associated with a given religion or ethnic group, its critics are disproportionately bigoted against the associated religion/ethnicity and you often see this in the context of separatist conflicts between a majority and minority of different ethnicities/religion.
 
Last edited:
Islam Imamate said:
No its not but because Zionism is a nationalist ideology associated with Judaism its critics are disproportionately bigoted against Jews in the same way that criticism of Islamism is not necessarily Islamophobia but critics of Islamism are disproportionately bigoted towards Muslims. This is the case with pretty much any ideology that is disproportionately associated with a given religion or ethnic group, its critics are disproportionately bigoted against the associated religion/ethnicity.
Click to expand...

I'm extremely pro iseral and this is on the surface the most logical answer. Even though obviously a ton of people who are anti zionist are also anti jew
 
“Zionists believe that all Jews are one nation and that the only solution to anti-Semitism is to establish a Jewish state in Israel.”

No, it doesn’t necessarily mean anti-Jewish, and I’m fine with Israel being a country. According to the definition above, I can’t see how saying jews are not one nation, or disagreeing that the solution to anti-semitism is a Jewish state in Israel, is automatically is an anti-Jewish position
 
UberHere said:
I feel it is, but am willing to be convinced otherwise.

First, the obvious is that being anti Zionist is a convenient cover for being an anti-Semite, but that doesn’t prove the position.

The way I see it, without having their own country there is nothing that protects Jews worldwide from the will of the majority they live among. Countless examples in history to back that up.

Also one of the points Hitler made in his book to convince his followers that Jews were vermin is that they had no nation state.
Click to expand...
Hitler had to show for nation some enemies so because majority of germans didn't had saw black ppl then was easier to insist that gypsies are useless and jews are enemies.


Zionism is multi shaped reality where are multiple roads and ways.

Some % of them are thinking that they does have rights to rule in Jerusalem while for other things aren't very interested...
Some % really are thinking that they are blessed as holy nation.
This is worst part of them and they are calling in some not nice name all ppl who does not ...bla bla bla. Behid back ofc not in face.......
 
I might compare with other things.

For example in europe word bastard had meaning that someone was born before his/ her parents had registered marriage....
Old, puritanic and ultra conservative approach about right to gave birth. ●

One other usage for this word bastard is....
To describe person who doesn't have stright bloodline from one nationality....so mixed marriages grandparents or parents had etc...and despite all are white etc.
Such kind of retards are using this word to talk about persons when they supposedly cant hear this bullshit.
Literally hardcore ultra nationalists - isolationists.
 
Zionists like to muddy the waters by calling anything anti-semitic. None of this is new lol
 
I think it's a very abstract viewing on a very practical issue. Ideologically I can't condone people wanting to create an ethnostate, it comes by default with at least displacing and deportation (and at worse, of course, with genocide, WR's favourite thing). At this point though there's several million people living in Israel, even if I'd been opposed to its creation it'd be hypocritcal of me to want them to go somwhere else, you can't just take some 7 or 8 million folks out of a place. I had even managed to convince a couple of my sunni friends of this before all the shit that went down last year - and the starting point was thinking the holocaust was fake.
To me the best solution would be a big Palestine state that can host both jews and palestinians, but of course none of them seem to be for this.
 
I don't have an issue with somebody being jewish. I used to follow the religion myself, it has many good qualities and a very interesting history. However a problem with zionists shouldn't always be conflated. They are rooted in a fairly old nationalist ideology that feels they have a divine right to dominate the region. The best of them just want to defend the homeland at this point. What's done is done
 
Not in itself, but anti-zionists do need to explain why they get so much more furious over Israel's actions than they tend to do over Yemen, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan etc.
 
Anti-zionism doesn't have to be anti-semitism

That beeing said, the problem is that alot of obviously antisemitic people claim they're "just anti-zionism".
 
That's like saying anti-police brutality against minorities is racist.
 
No, but antisemites attach themselves to it and then some in the pro Israel crowd disingenuously attribute any criticism of Israel/Zionism to be antisemitic in order to muddy the waters and whitewash Israel's crimes against humanity.
 
Vergilius said:
Not in itself, but anti-zionists do need to explain why they get so much more furious over Israel's actions than they tend to do over Yemen, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan etc.
Click to expand...

Eh, it's a tricky thing, as there's obvious antisemitism fueling that but, at the same time, the Syrians and the Arabs aren't really currently committing a genocide.
I do think the Afghanistan comparison is better as what they're doing to the country is probably as harmful, but on the left there's big anti-USA and anti-colonialism sentiment going on, it can get tangled with the consequences of colonial wars we're seeing. Could lead some to justify or better contextualise all the taliban shit and be less outraged.
Also we're actively helping the talibans in WAY more subtle ways than we do with Israel. Not everyone knows they're funding themselves with heroin, while most people know US and Europe is showering Israel with guns.
 
Conflating Zionism with Judaism is in fact antisemitic. Apartheid is not a Jewish value. Objecting to Killnyahu's ongoing slaughter of thousands of children is not anti-Semitic.
 
Natural Order said:
Jews don’t like it when you point out their racist and hypocritical worldviews.

Zionism is a real thing and the reason Israel exists in the first place. Zionists don’t like Arabs. Theyve said so many times.

God’s chosen people…rofl….imagine
Click to expand...
And its esp. antisemitic to suggest we should not help Israel's holocaust in Gaza, colonizing in the WB and eventual creation of Greater Israel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,388
Messages
56,387,812
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top