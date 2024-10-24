UberHere
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2024
- Messages
- 727
- Reaction score
- 1,207
I feel it is, but am willing to be convinced otherwise.
First, the obvious is that being anti Zionist is a convenient cover for being an anti-Semite, but that doesn’t prove the position.
The way I see it, without having their own country there is nothing that protects Jews worldwide from the will of the majority they live among. Countless examples in history to back that up.
Also one of the points Hitler made in his book to convince his followers that Jews were vermin is that they had no nation state.
