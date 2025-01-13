  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Is a million dollars enough?

facePuncher7

facePuncher7

As a kid, $1m seemed like enough money to do everything a person could ever want to, and maybe at the time that wasn't far off the mark.

Since then (last 30 years) inflation has brought that milestone into a more achievable range and also lessened its value.

Is $1m still a number, in your area, that would have you thinking "that's it, I don't need to do anything ever again"?
Has the number lost any significance for you since you were younger?
It isn't reasonable to say $1b is the new $1m as that milestone isn't reasonably achievable, so then what is?
 
1 million is still good money, but it won't make you retire I would say. Yeah you can't have financial freedom with just 1 million. But don't get me wrong I'd take that money in heartbeat if I won it somewhere, even 100k or lower. Any extra money would be nice.

As for the new milestone, I agree 1 billion is too much of a stretch, i'd say something 20-30 million about there.
 
As a kid:

giphy.gif


Now:

dr-evil-gold-member.gif
 
Not these days. Give me a million dollars and I would probably invest most of it in a fund and move to a cheap country where I can comfortably live off the dividends.
 
