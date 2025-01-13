Is a million dollars enough?

As a kid, $1m seemed like enough money to do everything a person could ever want to, and maybe at the time that wasn't far off the mark.



Since then (last 30 years) inflation has brought that milestone into a more achievable range and also lessened its value.



Is $1m still a number, in your area, that would have you thinking "that's it, I don't need to do anything ever again"?

Has the number lost any significance for you since you were younger?

It isn't reasonable to say $1b is the new $1m as that milestone isn't reasonably achievable, so then what is?