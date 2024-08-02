Is 40 with on/off mma training since 2012 too old to fight?

Hi im a MMA entthusist and potential fighter, im 40 and already have a little experience and training on and off since 2010 and 2012. I trained in mma before but never saw the cage, im 40 now but i want to know is being a fighter still realistic? I want to fight in cage! Is it too late?
 
I wouldn’t but I’m not you. Lol just seems like there’s too much risk and almost no reward.
 
you can fight someone of a similar age and experience. Or grapple
 
No, just dont plan to make a career out of it. You can have a couple fights. You're not going to make any money though. You can do amateur bouts too.
 
No, just dont plan to make a career out of it. You can have a couple fights. You're not going to make any money though. You can do amateur bouts too.
Yeah start by getting into regular training, if you and your coaches think you're ready for an amateur fight in the next year or whatever then go for it.

But don't quit your dayjob.
 
If you are wondering if the physical aspect is a issue then dont't worry its not too late. If you are healthy theres no issue. If youre starting, then you are essentially fresh. Also, always keep this in mind......
1722616220532.png
 
It'll be hard to find another 40 YO amateur with little experience looking to start cage fighting. You probably can not compete with a 25 year old even at a similar level of skill and with more training.

The most likely thing is that a promoter would offer you a match to get an up and comer some confidence, experience and cage time in competition.

If anything I'd say start with a grappling tournament. See if you feel fast and strong in that environment, or how you heal up from training. That may answer a lot of questions.

IMO, it's not worth a concussion to tell yourself you stepped up, but it depends how bad you want it.
 
You can, but you risk.
Sparr againt very good fighters.... young fighters. And check. Maybe do one hard sparring. Full rules and rounds.

PS: You never had a fight. Sparring/gym = is NOT a fight. totally different.
 
I’m in the same boat. Had a fight last year at 34 am 36 now, still training and plan on fighting around that age again just for fun, but have to take care of things first stop fighting is on the back burner for now. You’re never too old for anything. Do it for fun if that’s what your spirit wants. If you can fight you can beat other amateurs on any day.
 
No.
For SD purposes it is worth to train if you really might need this.

With proper matchmaking you even might get some wins in pro boxing or pro MMA....

While when you need to earn money for a living plus to have training before pre fight camp and then go ...and after this...
When you are older, recovery time after workload will increase etc. This is even more impactful that reflexes slowed down...
 
If a bum like Belal can win a UFC title at 36+ then the world is your oyster.
 
All I’m going to say is that I’ve never seen a 40 year old without a significant martial arts base make their mma debut and not get absolutely smashed.

If you don’t have a black belt, wrestled in college, or 10+ kickboxing or boxing fights, the odds are very stacked against you.

I agree with the other guy who said do a bjj tournament and see how you do


Actually I take that back. My cousin who was probably 37 - 40 at the time won his mma debut. This was about 20 years ago and the guy he fought trained in a garage and ended up going like 0 - 7. Similarly aged as well lol
 
