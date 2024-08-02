Is 40 with on/off mma training since 2012 too old to fight?

It'll be hard to find another 40 YO amateur with little experience looking to start cage fighting. You probably can not compete with a 25 year old even at a similar level of skill and with more training.



The most likely thing is that a promoter would offer you a match to get an up and comer some confidence, experience and cage time in competition.



If anything I'd say start with a grappling tournament. See if you feel fast and strong in that environment, or how you heal up from training. That may answer a lot of questions.



IMO, it's not worth a concussion to tell yourself you stepped up, but it depends how bad you want it.