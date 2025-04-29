MMA training

Hi guys and gals I've decided I'd like to learn some self defence skills and get extra fit. Ive just signed up at a local MMA club that offers many separate disciplines as well as MMA, whilst im very aware of the strength of mixed martial arts I would have liked to have started with Muay Thai but I was informed their Muay Thai class leans more towards kickboxing/ K-1. In my first week I can try as many classes as I like which is very cool and have signed up for Boxing, MMA, kickboxing and BJJ. I will be wrecked after that week for sure! Any thoughts on what I should do? I feel boxing skills are very very useful as I will also learn how to move and react, right? But I really wanna kick stuff as well! (Bags obviously) or should I just go in for the MMA class? The trainers have some very respectful achievements and some are active in terms of competitions etc. I'm free to switch classes when I want, but unless I wanna pay extra I get just one disapline for my fees. I don't have any 'taught' skills already in case you were wondering, love to hear you thoughts. Im pumped to get started.