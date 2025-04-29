MMA training

Talalgia

Hi guys and gals I've decided I'd like to learn some self defence skills and get extra fit. Ive just signed up at a local MMA club that offers many separate disciplines as well as MMA, whilst im very aware of the strength of mixed martial arts I would have liked to have started with Muay Thai but I was informed their Muay Thai class leans more towards kickboxing/ K-1. In my first week I can try as many classes as I like which is very cool and have signed up for Boxing, MMA, kickboxing and BJJ. I will be wrecked after that week for sure! Any thoughts on what I should do? I feel boxing skills are very very useful as I will also learn how to move and react, right? But I really wanna kick stuff as well! (Bags obviously) or should I just go in for the MMA class? The trainers have some very respectful achievements and some are active in terms of competitions etc. I'm free to switch classes when I want, but unless I wanna pay extra I get just one disapline for my fees. I don't have any 'taught' skills already in case you were wondering, love to hear you thoughts. Im pumped to get started.
 
Talalgia said:
Why come on Sherdog asking? Why not ask those in this supposed gym you signed up for? Do you think the avg Sherdog member has the answers that the actual Trainers in the gym don't know? Do you think strangers whom you have never met, have the answers that those in your face, don't know? I myself fought professionally plus currently Teach/Coach, and yet, I don't know you to give you any advice in regards to what you are seeking.. nor would any true Martial Artist or Trainer, that does not know you.
 
Focus more on thier boxing classes. I wouldn't mess with the kickboxing/mma class unless u actually plan on doing a amateur fight in the distant future.
Bjj can be helpful if u wanna know how to choke someone out but trying to do bjj in a bar fight will get your ass kicked ( ask my friend todd).
 
Stoic1 said:
Think less. Do more.

Put a year on the mats and bags then see where you're at.
Thats just right. Just start, every bit you will learn bring you closer to your goal.

While you progress you will learn what brings you forward.
 
