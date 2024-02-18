Is 35 the cursed aged due to biology or experience?

Mystic Mac Miller
Do we as men really decline that much at the age of 35?
This is a concept that has been discussed in combat sports for generations.I've never heard of this precise number as some sort of declining age in my entire life. Sounds arbitrary as well.
Yes. Don't worry you'll find out one day too.
I'd say a significant issue is larger men seem like there more likely to start high level fightsport careers latter in life, guys who started in their early/mid 20's tend to drop off in their mid 30's.Only if youre a manlet
Rule mainly applies for the 5'9 and under divisions
42 here and I do blue collar work. Can still run circles around these kids half my age, but fuck I wouldn't want to fight them. I'm old and slow now.I thought I could beat my 19 year old nephew in a race at 40 years old.
He torched me lol.
Which combat sports precisely? I have literally never, not once, heard of this.This is a concept that has been discussed in combat sports for generations.
Dude when Ali fought Foreman back in 1972 a lot of the pre fight press and buzz was about how Ali was washed up and was going to take a horrific beating. Ali was 32 going into that fight. In the early 70's it was generally considered that guys over 30 were not in their athletic prime.Which combat sports precisely? I have literally never, not once, heard of this.