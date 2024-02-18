Is 35 the cursed aged due to biology or experience?

Only if youre a manlet


Rule mainly applies for the 5'9 and under divisions
 
The actual natural physical prime of men considering healing ability, explosiveness, strength of the heart and nervous system, etc. is between the ages of 16 and 24. In most men the frame - that is bone structure, attachments, etc. are fully grown and mature by the age of 16 roughly, and testosterone is naturally at it's highest and nervous system strongest until the mid twenties, hence 24.

Alot of people don't like to accept this. But it's reality. PEDs can extend this prime significantly though.
 
Yes. Don't worry you'll find out one day too.
 
This is a concept that has been discussed in combat sports for generations.
 
There are active mechanisms in the human body intended to prevent the oldies from reigning for too long and retarding the youngsters emergergence too much. Experience is extremely valuable, so evolution HAD to include active aging effects to compensate it. Humanity is a giant organism that can't be hold back for too long by aging cells.
 
YES.

bear in mind the weight cuts affects this as well, it seems guys arounf 205 and beyond can have a much healthier career. but the biologival decline is around 35.
 
There's no magical age and may also depend on mileage and injuries/damage taken throughout their career. It's nuanced, however it doesn't help.
 
If you're not Romero, 35 is generally when you reach a physical turning point.

Experience can make up for it though. Look at these veterans (glover, hermansson, gaethje) teaching young wolves how it's done.
 
Dude when Ali fought Foreman back in 1972 a lot of the pre fight press and buzz was about how Ali was washed up and was going to take a horrific beating. Ali was 32 going into that fight. In the early 70's it was generally considered that guys over 30 were not in their athletic prime.
 
