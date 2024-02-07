If Alexander Volkanovski beats Ilia Topuria, he would be the first fighter below WW to win a championship bout in the 35+ age group

Davidjacksonjones
Black Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2023
- Messages
- 5,014
- Reaction score
- 28,954
Just been reading some MMA articles and found this interesting
Will Volk overcome the curse of these statistics and pull it off? I believe he can. Volk bless
Fighters aged 35 and over - in men's divisions below middleweight - have a record of 2-22 in title fights (including interim). The sole individual to secure victories at the age of 35 or older while weighing under 185 pounds is Tyron Woodley, against Demian Maia and Darren Till.
UFC fighters aged 35+ years in title fights below Middleweight (Can also add in Islam Volk 2 as well since Volk turned 35 by then)
Will Volk overcome the curse of these statistics and pull it off? I believe he can. Volk bless
https://www.si.com/fannation/mma/ufc/alexander-volkanovski-fights-2-opponents-at-ufc-294#:~:text=Fighters%20aged%2035%20and%20over,Demian%20Maia%20and%20Darren%20Till.
Fighters aged 35 and over - in men's divisions below middleweight - have a record of 2-22 in title fights (including interim). The sole individual to secure victories at the age of 35 or older while weighing under 185 pounds is Tyron Woodley, against Demian Maia and Darren Till.
UFC fighters aged 35+ years in title fights below Middleweight (Can also add in Islam Volk 2 as well since Volk turned 35 by then)