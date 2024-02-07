If Alexander Volkanovski beats Ilia Topuria, he would be the first fighter below WW to win a championship bout in the 35+ age group

Davidjacksonjones

Davidjacksonjones

Black Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 23, 2023
Messages
5,014
Reaction score
28,954
Just been reading some MMA articles and found this interesting

Will Volk overcome the curse of these statistics and pull it off? I believe he can. Volk bless


Fighters aged 35 and over - in men's divisions below middleweight - have a record of 2-22 in title fights (including interim). The sole individual to secure victories at the age of 35 or older while weighing under 185 pounds is Tyron Woodley, against Demian Maia and Darren Till.

UFC fighters aged 35+ years in title fights below Middleweight (Can also add in Islam Volk 2 as well since Volk turned 35 by then)

1707299650994.png
1707299672174.png
 
Volk is different though. Started mma later in life, has less mileage than his peers, and has a functional raw athleticism that differs from others.
so I agree he is gonna bomb at some point, but if anyone is the guy to break the trend he is a prime candidate
 
