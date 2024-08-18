Is 30-27 Tuivasa the most egregious recent scorecard?

WoozyFailGuy
Per Sherdog's By the Numbers:
91: Significant strikes landed by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight clash with Tai Tuivasa. By comparison, Tuivasa landed 37. Despite that differential, judge Howie Booth submitted a 30-27 tally for Tuivasa in Rozenstruik’s split-decision triumph.
How do we make sure people like Howie Booth are banned from watching cards on their home television set, let alone judging them?
