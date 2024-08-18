Is 30-27 Tuivasa the most egregious recent scorecard?

Goodfella86 said: It's fuckin atrocious. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and skip the whole corruption speculation, just to say that he's a fuckin idiot who can let a crowd sway him. Click to expand...

Yup corruption is coordinated / orchestrated / intentional. This was one dumbass dude who didn't look at the two scorecards next to him which would have him realize his score would just ostracize him as a dumbass lol.