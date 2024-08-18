Is 30-27 Tuivasa the most egregious recent scorecard?

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
Messages
8,106
Reaction score
14,432
Per Sherdog's By the Numbers:

91: Significant strikes landed by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight clash with Tai Tuivasa. By comparison, Tuivasa landed 37. Despite that differential, judge Howie Booth submitted a 30-27 tally for Tuivasa in Rozenstruik’s split-decision triumph.

How do we make sure people like Howie Booth are banned from watching cards on their home television set, let alone judging them?
 
Last edited:
That Judge had enough of overweight HW/s @HI SCOTT NEWMAN
yes-pikachu.gif
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Per Sherdog's By the Numbers:

91: Significant strikes landed by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight clash with Tai Tuivasa. By comparison, Tuivasa landed 37. Despite that differential, judge Howie Booth submitted a 30-27 tally for Tuivasa in Rozenstruik’s split-decision triumph.

How do we make sure people like Howie Booth are banned from watching cards on their home television set, let alone judging them?
Click to expand...

Yeah, i couldn't believe my ears when i heard it first.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Per Sherdog's By the Numbers:

91: Significant strikes landed by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight clash with Tai Tuivasa. By comparison, Tuivasa landed 37. Despite that differential, judge Howie Booth submitted a 30-27 tally for Tuivasa in Rozenstruik’s split-decision triumph.

How do we make sure people like Howie Booth are banned from watching cards on their home television set, let alone judging them?
Click to expand...
Thank god it didn't affect the outcome...
Poor Ross Pearson, on the other hand.
<DCrying>
 
Goodfella86 said:
It's fuckin atrocious. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and skip the whole corruption speculation, just to say that he's a fuckin idiot who can let a crowd sway him.
Click to expand...
Yup corruption is coordinated / orchestrated / intentional. This was one dumbass dude who didn't look at the two scorecards next to him which would have him realize his score would just ostracize him as a dumbass lol.
 
the guy pulled off wrong scorecard which was prepared for adesanya
such incompetence cant be tolerated
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Per Sherdog's By the Numbers:

91: Significant strikes landed by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight clash with Tai Tuivasa. By comparison, Tuivasa landed 37. Despite that differential, judge Howie Booth submitted a 30-27 tally for Tuivasa in Rozenstruik’s split-decision triumph.

How do we make sure people like Howie Booth are banned from watching cards on their home television set, let alone judging them?
Click to expand...
That shit made me genuinely fucking roll my eyes.
 
They straight up fired the judge mid-card. That says everything that needs to be said.
 
He took a nap during the fight and flipped a coin when the horn sounded.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jin Akutsu
Is 30-27 Tuivasa one of the worst scorecards ever submitted? UPDATE: Howie Booth removed from judging co-main.
2 3
Replies
57
Views
942
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,437
Messages
56,052,895
Members
175,047
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top