Removing bad judges in boxing - why is it not done more often?

I was thinking about this subject after seeing UFC 305 this past weekend.



If you didn't watch it, there was a heavyweight fight between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik that went to a decision. to pretty much everyone watching, Jairzinho had won.

but one judge unbelievably scored it 30-27 for Tai. the other two judges rightly scored it for Jairzinho and the right man won the split decision. but the 30-27 for Tai was so awful that the judge was removed from the booth during the card. he was supposed to judge the co-main event that night but the Aussie commission gave him the boot. its not likely he will judge MMA again anytime soon. i thought this was the right decision.



why do boxing commissions not do this more often? off the top of my head, Adelaide Byrd is rightly vilified for her horrible scorecards for Floyd vs Canelo and the 1st Canelo-GGG fight. she still judges fights regularly. why?



maybe this has been done in boxing before. if it has, could you guys name some specific instances? i feel like if the risk of being pulled off a boxing card for a bad scorecard was present, judges would be less likely to turn in bad ones.