International Ireland retains status quo in local elections as Sinn Fein flounders but succeeds in EU vote

Ireland maintained traditional party politics opting for Fianna Gael and Fianna Fail.
Sinn Fein was expected to triumph but instead completely floundered with some of its worst results in years.
The far right did gain ground but on a reduced level.

Ireland opted for
3 independents in the EU parliament
3 Sinn Fein (we ourselves)
3 Fianna Fail (Soldiers of Destiny)
3 Fianna Gael (Tribe of the Irish)

The EU results would suggest a balanced political system, but this is a reminder that the results on an EU level do not match the national level. Fringe parties are more prone to voting in higher numbers on an EU level to create the illusion that they are more popular than they seem and to bring attention onto themselves. This is why I find Macron's reaction to the EU vote strange. It makes him look weak. Many who vote for the primary parties on a national level do not see a need to vote in the EU parliament ... many of them know little about it or care.

The actual national vote was close to reverse order of the list above

Irish elections: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil fight for lead

Sinn Féin "disappointed" with their performance in the local Irish elections
- I dont know much about Ireland politic.
But looks like a great contrie. has produced great people like Fin Balor, Finlay and Shemus and scum like Connor!
 
