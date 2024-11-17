  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Irans supreme leader may be in a coma

Sic semper tyrannus
No official reports but there are rumors floating around social media that Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei is in a coma.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In Coma After 'Serious Illness'? Fact-Checking Claim

Social media posts on Saturday claimed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, is in a coma, following an earlier New York Times report stating he's "seriously ill." However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding his health deterioration. Ali Khamenei was last seen in...
This article also quotes a NY Times report from October 27th that Khamenei was seriously ill. I'm pretty sure I heard a few years back that he had prostate cancer. He is 85 so it would be more surprising if he wasn't close to death.

And it looks like his son is going to be taking over. Mojtaba Khamenei is an Ayatollah and was made the head of Iran's Basiji militia thugs a few years ago. He is the one who unleashed them on Iranian protestors after the 2009 election. So it's unlikely that any positive change in Iran will come from the top.

Iran secretly elected its next leader, report says

Sources close to Tehran's regime claim Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei elected his second son for the role and may abdicate even before his death
As the threat of conflict grows, Khamenei’s son is back in the spotlight

Mojtaba Khamenei's silence was broken in what was described as an unprecedented event.
<Fedor23>

Hopefully a girl in her bra and pants did it.
 
giphy.webp
 
Halifax said:
What does a totalitarian supreme leader of a far right religious theocracy being in a coma have to do with the left? Lol
I doubt many Trump supporters are marching in support of Palestine. ;)
 
KnightTemplar said:
I doubt many Trump supporters are marching in support of Palestine. ;)
Lol. Where I'm from in this very left wing university town, not many on the left march for palestine either

They timed those anti LGBTQ+ rallies that were 80% middle eastern immigrants protesting pretty poorly and nobody forgot
 
