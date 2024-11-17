Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In Coma After 'Serious Illness'? Fact-Checking Claim Social media posts on Saturday claimed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, is in a coma, following an earlier New York Times report stating he's "seriously ill." However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding his health deterioration. Ali Khamenei was last seen in...

Iran secretly elected its next leader, report says Sources close to Tehran's regime claim Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei elected his second son for the role and may abdicate even before his death

As the threat of conflict grows, Khamenei’s son is back in the spotlight Mojtaba Khamenei's silence was broken in what was described as an unprecedented event.

No official reports but there are rumors floating around social media that Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei is in a coma.This article also quotes a NY Times report from October 27th that Khamenei was seriously ill. I'm pretty sure I heard a few years back that he had prostate cancer. He is 85 so it would be more surprising if he wasn't close to death.And it looks like his son is going to be taking over. Mojtaba Khamenei is an Ayatollah and was made the head of Iran's Basiji militia thugs a few years ago. He is the one who unleashed them on Iranian protestors after the 2009 election. So it's unlikely that any positive change in Iran will come from the top.