Iran Barkley v Nigel Benn

What an odd fight this was, Benn threw a few shots when Barkley was on the ground and for some reason, the ref looked out the ring and was taking advice from someone whether to stop the fight or not, which he did

I was also surprised at the time that Benn had enough pop to put him away that early, Barkley always seemed like a guy who didnt get knocked out that much at that point in his career and was also the smaller man

 
