The best and worst fight i have ever seen..Benn v McClellan

So i decided to watch the American broadcast of this fight tonight, and while i will probably never see a better fight live in my life, it was a dirty fight with a bad ref who couldnt really handle what was going on



I did find the USA broadcast a bit strange though, they thought McClellan was up after 9 rounds, i thought the only rounds he won were the knockdown rounds ,plus the whole "he scraped his dreadlocks against him", that may be the strangest thing i have ever heard in my life



i think the real damage was done in the second round, McClellan took some big big shots in that round, Benn is a BIG puncher, and he hit him a LOT



i also think it was a really bad clash of styles, lots of shots from Benn landed behind the head but it wasnt intentional, it was just McClellan bending down trying to avoid shots, i know at the time people were concerned about why/how McClellan came in as light as he did at the weigh in



also....Don King is a fucking snake and a cunt, he jumped fighters as soon as his fighter lost



interesting to see the American broadcast also thought he quit, what a terrible take in hindsight



