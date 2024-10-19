The best and worst fight i have ever seen..Benn v McClellan

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
8,803
Reaction score
3,363
So i decided to watch the American broadcast of this fight tonight, and while i will probably never see a better fight live in my life, it was a dirty fight with a bad ref who couldnt really handle what was going on

I did find the USA broadcast a bit strange though, they thought McClellan was up after 9 rounds, i thought the only rounds he won were the knockdown rounds ,plus the whole "he scraped his dreadlocks against him", that may be the strangest thing i have ever heard in my life

i think the real damage was done in the second round, McClellan took some big big shots in that round, Benn is a BIG puncher, and he hit him a LOT

i also think it was a really bad clash of styles, lots of shots from Benn landed behind the head but it wasnt intentional, it was just McClellan bending down trying to avoid shots, i know at the time people were concerned about why/how McClellan came in as light as he did at the weigh in

also....Don King is a fucking snake and a cunt, he jumped fighters as soon as his fighter lost

interesting to see the American broadcast also thought he quit, what a terrible take in hindsight

USA


UK
 
treelo said:
So i decided to watch the American broadcast of this fight tonight, and while i will probably never see a better fight live in my life, it was a dirty fight with a bad ref who couldnt really handle what was going on

I did find the USA broadcast a bit strange though, they thought McClellan was up after 9 rounds, i thought the only rounds he won were the knockdown rounds ,plus the whole "he scraped his dreadlocks against him", that may be the strangest thing i have ever heard in my life

i think the real damage was done in the second round, McClellan took some big big shots in that round, Benn is a BIG puncher, and he hit him a LOT

i also think it was a really bad clash of styles, lots of shots from Benn landed behind the head but it wasnt intentional, it was just McClellan bending down trying to avoid shots, i know at the time people were concerned about why/how McClellan came in as light as he did at the weigh in

also....Don King is a fucking snake and a cunt, he jumped fighters as soon as his fighter lost

interesting to see the American broadcast also thought he quit, what a terrible take in hindsight

USA


UK
Click to expand...


I couldn’t agree more. As a huge fan of benn this is probably my favourite fight, yet it’s a fight a can’t bring myself to watch
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

treelo
Iran Barkley v Nigel Benn
Replies
17
Views
508
mozfonky
mozfonky

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,019
Messages
56,363,184
Members
175,186
Latest member
alchemy

Share this page

Back
Top