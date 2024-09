Sandra Lavado is not a very dynamic fighter, but I do appreciate her commitment to posting mirror selfies in her underwear.Also, her nickname is 'Peruvian Zombie' and I saw a guy in a 'Korean Zombie' t-shirt when I was going in town earlier. Then on the way out of town I ran into the most amerindian lookin' gril I know (mostly Ecuadorian I believe, which neighbours Peru. Some resemblance to Sandra). It's a sign! Maybe even this lethargic zombii is going to be able to get a finish vs Dudieva (who only had 1.5 rounds of cardio before completely deathgassingshe retired, and now is making a mysterious comeback - how bad is it gonna be now?)She's also training with the Lobo grils lately and there's a lot to like in this picture:- Miami vice themed training top!- Snakeskin training pants!- Loopy with dag!-Alexa Grasso!