Interesting evolution facts

Hippos closest living relatives are whales.



Humans are closers to chimps than chimps are to other apes and monkeys.



Wasps are much closer to ants than to bees.



Lungfish is closer to humans than a lungfish is to a catfish ( and other fish ).



Birds are dinosaurs , so not all dinosaurs are extinct.



If anyone can think of any other interesting facts write them down , i will when i remember some.