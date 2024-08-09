Interesting evolution facts

Laza cds mma

Laza cds mma

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
1,016
Reaction score
486
Hippos closest living relatives are whales.

Humans are closers to chimps than chimps are to other apes and monkeys.

Wasps are much closer to ants than to bees.

Lungfish is closer to humans than a lungfish is to a catfish ( and other fish ).

Birds are dinosaurs , so not all dinosaurs are extinct.

If anyone can think of any other interesting facts write them down , i will when i remember some.
 
Seems a lot of peoples view of evolution goes from Amphibians to Reptiles to Dinosaurs the the Mammal branch appearing much latter. The reality is you had a period around 300-250 million years ago when it was actually proto Mammals which were the dominant land animals, only the end Permian and Triassic mass extinctions allowed the Dinosaurs to take their place.

Gorgonopsid.png.39c871218d1ec896b9612eedd3d47d57.png
 
moreorless87 said:
Seems a lot of peoples view of evolution goes from Amphibians to Reptiles to Dinosaurs the the Mammal branch appearing much latter. The reality is you had a period around 300-250 million years ago when it was actually proto mamals which were the dominant land animals, only the end Permian and Triassic mass extinctions allowed the Dinosaurs to take their place.

Gorgonopsid.png.39c871218d1ec896b9612eedd3d47d57.png
Click to expand...
Very interesting , i am mostly interested in the Pleistocene period because it's exciting how our species lived during that time but yes , many people don't know basic facts about the history of life :) This is a very interesting one.
 
One I always find funny is biologist answer to which came first, the chicken or the egg. A biologist response is that there was an animal similar to a chicken that laid eggs that mutated or evolved into a chicken. The chicken had to exist before a chicken egg could exists.
 
moreorless87 said:
Seems a lot of peoples view of evolution goes from Amphibians to Reptiles to Dinosaurs the the Mammal branch appearing much latter. The reality is you had a period around 300-250 million years ago when it was actually proto Mammals which were the dominant land animals, only the end Permian and Triassic mass extinctions allowed the Dinosaurs to take their place.

Gorgonopsid.png.39c871218d1ec896b9612eedd3d47d57.png
Click to expand...
They turned into mice like dinosaurs turned into chickens
 
Laza cds mma said:
Very interesting , i am mostly interested in the Pleistocene period because it's exciting how our species lived during that time but yes , many people don't know basic facts about the history of life :) This is a very interesting one.
Click to expand...

Great thread idea.

You will absolute love Life on Our Planet on Netflix narrated by Morgan Freeman.

It goes through evolution, all the mass extinction events, every timeline on earth. It's a must watch, it's amazing.
 
Prefect said:
One I always find funny is biologist answer to which came first, the chicken or the egg. A biologist response is that there was an animal similar to a chicken that laid eggs that mutated or evolved into a chicken. The chicken had to exist before a chicken egg could exists.
Click to expand...
Eggs existed long before chickens , so eggs came before chickens.
 
Prefect said:
One I always find funny is biologist answer to which came first, the chicken or the egg. A biologist response is that there was an animal similar to a chicken that laid eggs that mutated or evolved into a chicken. The chicken had to exist before a chicken egg could exists.
Click to expand...
The egg came first
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,712
Messages
56,002,456
Members
175,031
Latest member
Remik89

Share this page

Back
Top