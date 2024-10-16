Conspiracy theory: we're being ruled by cats

Wilmer Digreux
I found this on Reddit and thought it was worth sharing
So this is a somewhat lighthearted post, but one I genuinely believe anyway.
First, the facts:
Most cats in the world are infected with a disease called toxoplasmosis. This disease is not harmful to them, but is very infectious to other mammals.
Something interesting happens when mice get infected with toxoplasmosis - it doesn't harm them per se, but instead, makes them permanently lose their fear of cats, and instead be mildly curious about them. This means that the infected mice will approach cats, who will then kill and eat them. This is beneficial for the virus because it reproduces in the gut of the cat.
We know that a large proportion of cat owners are also infected with toxoplasmosis. Again, as far as we know, there are no serious harmful effects on humans.
However, here's the conspiracy - we have proof that the virus alters the effects of some mammals, in a way that benefits the cats. I believe that humans that are infected with toxoplasmosis change their behaviour too, but rather than losing fear of cats (which we don't have), we instead... become "cat people". We love cats. We browse cat memes, because we think they're cute. We fill our houses with cats and feed them and look after them and do everything that we can to ensure their continued survival.
This explains a number of things, including:
-Why some people are so unbelievably infatuated with cats, but other people don't care about them at all. No other pet is as divisive as cats.
-Why cats tend to gravitate toward non "cat-people". It's a common trope that a cat will always come to sit on a person who is not interested in the cat. This is because the cat is attempting to infect the human with toxoplasmosis - there is no sense in sitting on an already infected host.
-No other animal is as loved by humans whilst providing so little. Dogs provide constant companionship, can be trained to do a variety of useful things, and genuinely seem to delight in human companionship. Cats do none of these things. Sure, cat owners will tell you the story about their beloved Tiddles who follows them to the bus stop and comes for cuddles, but don't listen to them. They are infected. They are already subservient to their feline masters.
If you're reading this, and thinking that it's preposterous and that you love your cat just because he's a lovely animal, then I am truly sorry. It is already too late for you.
